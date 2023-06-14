Technology News

Disney Delays a Slew of Avatar, Marvel, and Star Wars Movies Due to Writers’ Strike

James Cameron’s Avatar 3 will now release a year later, going from December 20, 2024, to December 19, 2025.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 June 2023 11:39 IST
Disney Delays a Slew of Avatar, Marvel, and Star Wars Movies Due to Writers’ Strike

Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water

Highlights
  • Avatar 4 releases in December 2029, while Avatar 5 is out December 2031
  • Deadpool 3 moves up by six months, now releasing May 3, 2024
  • Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been delayed to May 1, 2026

Yet again, Disney is shaking up its release calendar, delaying a slew of upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar movies. As per Deadline, the shift is mainly attributed to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood, causing screenplays to not be ready, in addition to pausing production. Let's start with the three upcoming Avatar movies, which have all been delayed by at least a year, with the fifth film now eyeing a release in 2031. Avatar 3, which is expected to introduce the ‘Ash People' representing the fire culture, has been delayed by exactly a year, going from December 20, 2024 to December 19, 2025.

Meanwhile, James Cameron's Avatar 4 shifts from December 18, 2026, to December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 goes from December 22, 2028, to December 19, 2031. The director previously confirmed that scripts for the next three Avatar films are already locked in, but the report claims that the overall shifting of other Disney movies due to the strike is pushing the sci-fi sequels even further.

“Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect,” producer Jon Landau tweeted in response to the news. “The team is hard at work and can't wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025.” Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water earned $2.320 billion (about Rs. 19,095 crore) at the global box office, earning a spot as the #3 biggest movie of all time.

Coming to Marvel, the long-troubled Blade movie and ThunderboltsMCU's attempt at its own Suicide Squad — are waiting until the writers' strike calms, before rolling the cameras. The former now moves from September 6, 2024 to February 14, 2025, while Thunderbolts will hold onto its 2024 window, going from July 26 to December 20. Deadpool 3, which marks Hugh Jackman's return to the role of Wolverine, is the shining beacon; it has been brought forward by six months, from Nov. 8, 2024 to May 3, 2024. Captain America: New World Order was subjected to a title change, last week, now dubbed ‘Captain America: Brave New World.' It has been delayed from May 3, 2024 to July 26, 2024.

It appears as though scripts for the upcoming Avengers movies aren't fully ready either, moving Avengers: The Kang Dynasty an entire year, from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026. In doing so, it's replacing Avengers: Secret Wars, which now jumps to May 7, 2027. The report also notes that with the delay, Disney wants to ensure things are smooth on the quality front as well.

The post-pandemic era of the MCU has been unsatisfactory to say the least, from weak scripts to poorly rendered VFX that resulted in a loss of confidence from fans, alongside lower box office numbers. VFX artists on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania previously blamed Marvel for prioritising other projects over theirs. The Fantastic Four reboot, which has already been going through a tough time switching directors, shifts deeper into 2025 — going from February 14 to May 2.

2026 marks a big year for Star Wars fans, with two untitled movies expected to release. One of them has been pushed from December 2025 to May 22, 2026, while the other has just been added to Disney's calendar. During the Star Wars Celebration event in April, Disney confirmed that three Star Wars movies are in the pipeline, with one of them bringing back Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker; it is unclear if that's one of the untitled movies.

Other projects to receive an update in Disney's calendar include the live-action Moana movie with Dwayne Johnson, now slated to release June 27, 2025 — roughly a week earlier than the initial July 2 slot. Then there's a new Alien movie that takes the August 16, 2024 date, and a bunch of other untitled films across 2024 to 2025, which also includes two Marvel movies.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Avatar 3

Avatar 3

  • Release Date 19 December 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, David Thewlis, Oona Chaplin
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
Blade

Blade

  • Release Date 14 February 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre
  • Director
    Bassam Tariq
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts

  • Release Date 20 December 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan
  • Director
    Jake Schreier
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3

  • Release Date 3 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman
  • Director
    Shawn Levy
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Simon Kinberg
Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World

  • Release Date 26 July 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Anthony Mackie
  • Director
    Julius Onah
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

  • Release Date 1 May 2026
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Director
    Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars

  • Release Date 7 May 2027
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four

  • Release Date 2 May 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Moana Live-Action

Moana Live-Action

  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Dwayne Johnson
  • Producer
    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: disney, disney calendar, disney calendar 2023, disney delays, avatar 3, avatar 3 release date, avatar 4 delayed, avatar 5, marvel, mcu, blade, blade release date, thunderbolts, thunderbolts release date, deadpool 3, deadpool 3 release date, captain america brave new world, avengers the kang dynasty, avengers the kang dynasty release date, avengers secret wars, avengers secret wars release date, star wars, moana live action, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End

Related Stories

Disney Delays a Slew of Avatar, Marvel, and Star Wars Movies Due to Writers’ Strike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  3. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Boast a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Details
  5. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera May Have These Upgrades Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Gmail's 'Help Me Write' Feature Rolls Out to Testers on Android, iOS
  9. Here Are the New Google Pixel, Pixel Watch Features From June Pixel Drop
  10. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Could Be Powered by This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
  3. Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs
  6. AI Draft Rules: EU Lawmakers Agree to Make Changes in Draft Artificial Intelligence Regulations
  7. Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details
  8. Google Charged by EU Antitrust Regulators for Anti-Competitive Adtech Practices
  9. Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu
  10. Telangana Government Onboards Digital Wallet Liminal on Web3-Focussed Advisory Panel: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.