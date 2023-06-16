Redmi 12 was launched in select countries on Friday as the latest handset by the brand owned by China's Xiaomi. The new offering comes in three colour options along with three RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi 12 is powered by a MediaTek G88 SoC and features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It features a hole-punch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The new 4G smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 12 price

The Redmi 12 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in Europe for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset has been listed on Thailand's Shopee website at a price tag of THB 5,299 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing of the top-end variant with 8GB RAM +256GB storage is yet to be revealed. The handset is offered in Midnight Black, Polar Silver, and Sky Blue shades.

Details about Redmi 12's availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

Redmi 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+microSD slot) Redmi 12 runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14 and features a 6.79-full-HD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) display with 1500:1 contrast ratio and a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The panel with SGS low blue light certificate offers 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and is rated to deliver up to 550 nits of peak brightness. The mid-level smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Users can expand the inbuilt RAM virtually up to 16GB using the additional inbuilt storage to attain speed.

For optics, the Redmi 12 has an AI-supported triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Redmi 12 comes with up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The storage, however, is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the new phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, glonass, Galileo, Beidou, NFC, FM radio, IR blaster, USB type-C port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer and e-compass. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It also supports AI face unlock.

Further, the Redmi 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 37 hours of talk time, up to 23 days of standby time, and up to 26 hours of reading time on a single charge. It is rated at IP53 for dust and water resistance. Besides, it measures 168.60 x 76.28 x 8.17mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

