Technology News

Redmi 12 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 12 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in Europe.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 11:05 IST
Redmi 12 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Redmi 12 has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor
  • The new smartphone offers 18W fast charging support
  • Redmi 12 comes in three colourways

Redmi 12 was launched in select countries on Friday as the latest handset by the brand owned by China's Xiaomi. The new offering comes in three colour options along with three RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi 12 is powered by a MediaTek G88 SoC and features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It features a hole-punch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The new 4G smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi 12 price

The Redmi 12 price starts at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in Europe for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The handset has been listed on Thailand's Shopee website at a price tag of THB 5,299 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The pricing of the top-end variant with 8GB RAM +256GB storage is yet to be revealed. The handset is offered in Midnight Black, Polar Silver, and Sky Blue shades.

Details about Redmi 12's availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

Redmi 12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+microSD slot) Redmi 12 runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14 and features a 6.79-full-HD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) display with 1500:1 contrast ratio and a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The panel with SGS low blue light certificate offers 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and is rated to deliver up to 550 nits of peak brightness. The mid-level smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Users can expand the inbuilt RAM virtually up to 16GB using the additional inbuilt storage to attain speed.

For optics, the Redmi 12 has an AI-supported triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset has an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.

The Redmi 12 comes with up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 inbuilt storage. The storage, however, is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the new phone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, glonass, Galileo, Beidou, NFC, FM radio, IR blaster, USB type-C port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer and e-compass. The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It also supports AI face unlock.

Further, the Redmi 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 37 hours of talk time, up to 23 days of standby time, and up to 26 hours of reading time on a single charge. It is rated at IP53 for dust and water resistance. Besides, it measures 168.60 x 76.28 x 8.17mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 12

Redmi 12

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 12, Redmi 12 Price, Redmi 12 Specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
LinkedIn Working on Video Advertising Product to Target Streaming Platform Users
Virgin Galactic Commercial Spaceflight Plans for June Announced; Shares Soar

Related Stories

Redmi 12 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. Samsung's Big TV Days Sale Offers Free Galaxy S23 Ultra With This TV
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Launch With This Useful Health Feature
  5. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Flat Folding Design: See Here
  7. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  8. Truecaller Reintroduces Call Recording on iOS, Android: Here's How It Works
  9. Warner Bros. Is Trying to Bring Christopher Nolan Back Following Their Break-Up
  10. Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Reaps Minor Gains; Ether, Most Stablecoins See Losses
  2. Blackrock Files For Bitcoin ETF to Allow Cryptocurrency Exposure to Investors
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Flat Folding Design, Smaller Bezels: Report
  4. Virgin Galactic Commercial Spaceflight Plans for June Announced; Shares Soar
  5. The Flash Director Andy Muschietti to Helm 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold': Report
  6. Redmi 12 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. LinkedIn Working on Video Advertising Product to Target Streaming Platform Users
  8. Micron Invests $602 Million in Existing Chip Plants in China
  9. WhatsApp Web Rolling Out ‘Call Back’ Alert for Beta Users to Prevent Unanswered Calls from Going Unnoticed
  10. Meta Says Subsidies From Big Tech Should Be Last Option for EU Telcos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.