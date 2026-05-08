The CMF Watch 3 Pro is now available for purchase in India. It was launched in the country on Wednesday, almost a year after it was introduced in the global markets. The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. It comes with more than 130 sports modes, along with dual-band GPS and AI-powered fitness features. The CMF Watch 3 Pro supports rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep tracking. It promises up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Price in India, Availability

The price of the CMF Watch 3 Pro in India is set at Rs. 7,999. Customers can purchase the smartwatch at a promotional price of Rs. 6,999, as part of the limited-time offer. It is sold in Dark Grey, Light Green, Light Grey, and Orange colour options.

The CMF smartwatch can be purchased via Flipkart and offline retail channels across the country.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Features, Specifications

The CMF Watch 3 Pro sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution, 326ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 670 nits of peak brightness and supports always-on display functionality. The smartwatch also includes more than 120 customisable watch faces, including dynamic, interactive, static, photo, video, and AI-generated options via Watch Face Studio.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 13 and later. It works with the Nothing X app, which allows users to access health data, customise watch faces, and sync with Strava, Apple Health, and Google Health Connect. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, quick replies, and voice assistant access. Other features include camera and music controls, weather updates, a calculator, and find my phone functionality.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro features more than 130 sports modes and seven smart activity recognition modes. It supports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 measurement, stress tracking, and women's health tracking. Other fitness features include hydration reminders, inactivity alerts, calorie and distance tracking, and Active Score monitoring.

The wearable supports dual-band GPS on the L1 and L5 frequencies, along with GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou. The CMF Watch 3 Pro has a 350mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery, which is claimed to last up to 13 days with typical use, up to 10 days with heavy use, and around 4.5 days with Always-On Display enabled.