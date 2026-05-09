Airtel vs Jio: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 1,000 Compared

Airtel and Jio both offer a wide range of prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 1,000, but the benefits vary depending on what you need most. Some plans are geared towards users who stream a lot of content and want bundled OTT subscriptions, while others focus more on higher daily data or longer validity. Both telecom operators also include extra perks with select recharge packs, making the choices slightly more confusing.
Here's a detailed look at some of the notable prepaid plans currently available from Airtel and Jio.
Airtel vs Jio: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 1,000
Airtel currently bundles benefits such as Airtel Xstream Play, SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Lite, Adobe Express Premium, Apple Music, and Google One with select recharge packs. Jio, meanwhile, offers plans bundled with JioHotstar, Google Gemini Pro benefits, OTT subscriptions, and JioAICloud access. Below is a comparison of some of the prepaid plans available under Rs. 1,000 from both telecom operators.
|Airtel Plans
|Daily Data
|Validity
|Calls
|SMS
|Additional Benefits
|Rs. 979
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|84 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|SonyLiv, Airtel Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium
|Rs. 838
|Unlimited 5G + 3GB/day
|56 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|Amazon Prime Lite, SonyLiv, Airtel Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium
|Rs. 649
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|56 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|Adobe Express Premium
|Rs. 579
|1.5GB/day
|56 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Xstream Play
|Rs. 429
|Unlimited 5G + 2.5GB/day
|1 Month
|Unlimited
|100/day
|Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Xstream Play
|Rs. 379
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|1 Month
|Unlimited
|100/day
|Apple Music, Adobe Express Premium, Google One
|Rs. 199
|2GB total
|28 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Xstream Play
Airtel's prepaid lineup under Rs. 1,000 places a stronger focus on bundled subscription benefits and entertainment access. The Rs. 979 recharge offers the longest validity among the listed Airtel packs, while the Rs. 838 plan targets heavier data users with 3GB daily data. Airtel also bundles additional services such as Apple Music, Google One, Adobe Express Premium, and Airtel Xstream Play with several recharge options.
|Jio Plans
|Daily Data
|Validity
|Calls
|SMS
|Additional Benefits
|Rs. 949
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|84 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
|Rs. 859
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|84 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
|Rs. 629
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|56 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
|Rs. 500
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|28 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|Prime Video Mobile, YouTube Premium, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioHotstar
|Rs. 450
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|36 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|JioHotstar, JioTV, JioCloud, Google Gemini Pro
|Rs. 399
|Unlimited 5G + 2.5GB/day
|28 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|FanCode, JioGames Mobile, JioHotstar
|Rs. 349
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|28 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
|Rs. 198
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day
|14 Days
|Unlimited
|100/day
|JioTV, JioAICloud
Jio's prepaid portfolio under Rs. 1,000 mainly focuses on OTT bundles, long-validity plans, and cloud-based subscription benefits. The Rs. 949 recharge offers 84 days of validity alongside JioHotstar access and Google Gemini Pro benefits. Meanwhile, the Rs. 500 Mega Content Plan includes subscriptions to multiple OTT platforms, including Prime Video Mobile, YouTube Premium, SonyLiv, Discovery+, and Zee5. Plans like Rs. 399 also bundle FanCode and JioGames Mobile access for sports and gaming users.
Airtel vs Jio: Which Prepaid Plan Offers Better Value?
|Plan Price (Rs.)
|Operator
|Validity (Days)
|Daily Data
|Unlimited Voice Calls
|100 SMS/day
|Additional Benefits
|979
|Airtel
|84
|2GB/day
|Yes
|Yes
|SonyLiv, Airtel Xstream Play, Unlimited 5G
|949
|Jio
|84
|2GB/day
|Yes
|Yes
|JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
Airtel's prepaid lineup may appeal more to users who want higher daily data and bundled entertainment benefits with longer validity. Jio, on the other hand, offers a specific plan that leans more heavily towards OTT subscriptions, while many of its packs offer extra bundled services. Users who stream a lot of content may find Jio's plans more attractive, while Airtel has a recharge option with 3GB of data allowance per day, which could suit users with higher data requirements.