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Airtel vs Jio: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 1,000 Compared

Some plans focus on OTT and streaming benefits, while others prioritise higher daily data or longer validity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 May 2026 13:00 IST
Airtel vs Jio: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 1,000 Compared

Airtel vs Jio: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 1,000

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Highlights
  • Airtel bundles SonyLiv with select prepaid recharge plans
  • Jio includes JioHotstar with multiple recharge packs
  • Airtel and Jio both offer long-validity recharge plans
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Airtel and Jio both offer a wide range of prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 1,000, but the benefits vary depending on what you need most. Some plans are geared towards users who stream a lot of content and want bundled OTT subscriptions, while others focus more on higher daily data or longer validity. Both telecom operators also include extra perks with select recharge packs, making the choices slightly more confusing.

Here's a detailed look at some of the notable prepaid plans currently available from Airtel and Jio.

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Airtel vs Jio: Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 1,000

Airtel currently bundles benefits such as Airtel Xstream Play, SonyLiv, Amazon Prime Lite, Adobe Express Premium, Apple Music, and Google One with select recharge packs. Jio, meanwhile, offers plans bundled with JioHotstar, Google Gemini Pro benefits, OTT subscriptions, and JioAICloud access. Below is a comparison of some of the prepaid plans available under Rs. 1,000 from both telecom operators.

Airtel Plans Daily Data Validity Calls SMS Additional Benefits
Rs. 979 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 84 Days Unlimited 100/day SonyLiv, Airtel Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium
Rs. 838 Unlimited 5G + 3GB/day 56 Days Unlimited 100/day Amazon Prime Lite, SonyLiv, Airtel Xstream Play, Adobe Express Premium
Rs. 649 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 56 Days Unlimited 100/day Adobe Express Premium
Rs. 579 1.5GB/day 56 Days Unlimited 100/day Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Xstream Play
Rs. 429 Unlimited 5G + 2.5GB/day 1 Month Unlimited 100/day Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Xstream Play
Rs. 379 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 1 Month Unlimited 100/day Apple Music, Adobe Express Premium, Google One
Rs. 199 2GB total 28 Days Unlimited 100/day Adobe Express Premium, Airtel Xstream Play

Airtel's prepaid lineup under Rs. 1,000 places a stronger focus on bundled subscription benefits and entertainment access. The Rs. 979 recharge offers the longest validity among the listed Airtel packs, while the Rs. 838 plan targets heavier data users with 3GB daily data. Airtel also bundles additional services such as Apple Music, Google One, Adobe Express Premium, and Airtel Xstream Play with several recharge options.

Jio Plans Daily Data Validity Calls SMS Additional Benefits
Rs. 949 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 84 Days Unlimited 100/day JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
Rs. 859 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 84 Days Unlimited 100/day JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
Rs. 629 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 56 Days Unlimited 100/day JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
Rs. 500 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 28 Days Unlimited 100/day Prime Video Mobile, YouTube Premium, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioHotstar
Rs. 450 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 36 Days Unlimited 100/day JioHotstar, JioTV, JioCloud, Google Gemini Pro
Rs. 399 Unlimited 5G +  2.5GB/day 28 Days Unlimited 100/day FanCode, JioGames Mobile, JioHotstar
Rs. 349 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 28 Days Unlimited 100/day JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro
Rs. 198 Unlimited 5G + 2GB/day 14 Days Unlimited 100/day JioTV, JioAICloud

Jio's prepaid portfolio under Rs. 1,000 mainly focuses on OTT bundles, long-validity plans, and cloud-based subscription benefits. The Rs. 949 recharge offers 84 days of validity alongside JioHotstar access and Google Gemini Pro benefits. Meanwhile, the Rs. 500 Mega Content Plan includes subscriptions to multiple OTT platforms, including Prime Video Mobile, YouTube Premium, SonyLiv, Discovery+, and Zee5. Plans like Rs. 399 also bundle FanCode and JioGames Mobile access for sports and gaming users.

Airtel vs Jio: Which Prepaid Plan Offers Better Value?

Plan Price (Rs.) Operator Validity (Days) Daily Data Unlimited Voice Calls 100 SMS/day Additional Benefits
979 Airtel 84 2GB/day Yes Yes SonyLiv, Airtel Xstream Play, Unlimited 5G
949 Jio 84 2GB/day Yes Yes JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAICloud, Google Gemini Pro

Airtel's prepaid lineup may appeal more to users who want higher daily data and bundled entertainment benefits with longer validity. Jio, on the other hand, offers a specific plan that leans more heavily towards OTT subscriptions, while many of its packs offer extra bundled services. Users who stream a lot of content may find Jio's plans more attractive, while Airtel has a recharge option with 3GB of data allowance per day, which could suit users with higher data requirements.

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Further reading: Jio, Airtel, Airtel prepaid recharge plan, Jio prepaid recharge plan, Airtel prepaid plans, Jio prepaid plans, JioHotstar
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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