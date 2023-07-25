Technology News

Choona Trailer: Jimmy Shergill Is an Aspiring CM in Netflix Heist Series Featuring an Astrological Twist

Choona follows a group of six, fueled by revenge, who conjure a radical heist plan to steal Rs. 600 crore from a corrupt and superstitious politician.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 25 July 2023 15:02 IST
Choona Trailer: Jimmy Shergill Is an Aspiring CM in Netflix Heist Series Featuring an Astrological Twist

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jimmy Shergill (centre) in a still from Choona

Highlights
  • Choona premieres August 3, exclusively on Netflix
  • It also stars Aashim Gulati, Monika Panwar, Vikram Kochhar, and more
  • Pushpendra Nath Misra (Taj Mahal 1989) is writer-director on Choona

Choona, the Lucknow-set heist comedy series, just got a trailer. Netflix dropped some new footage for its Jimmy Shergill-led (A Wednesday) series, which traces a revenge drama targeting a corrupt and highly-superstitious politician Shukla, as an unlikely group of six bands together to take his empire down. Much of the narrative's direction pivots around astrology — the alignment of planets and stars — as that's how Shukla determines his day-to-day activities, including the right time to commit some form of violence. Pushpendra Nath Misra — best known for Taj Mahal 1989 — serves as the writer-director for the satirical series, which is slated to drop August 3 on Netflix.

The Choona trailer opens with a voiceover from the corrupt Shukla (Shergill) as he arrives in Lucknow, looking to overthrow the government and become the next Chief Minister. “Your stars decide your luck in politics,” he says while flaunting his fingers adorned with all kinds of gems. “And on the strength of these stars, Shukla is flying high.” He likes comparing himself to a ‘Calculator,' having planned every minute detail beforehand, ensuring the planets are always aligned in his favour. As you would imagine, Shukla loves taking advantage of the needy, even asking one of them to self-immolate before him to show their devotion. “We want to emotionally torture Shukla,” a voiceover says, while we're treated to visuals of him harming the people who dared utter a word against him.

When word gets out that Shukla is to receive Rs. 300 crore in cash — presumably by illegal means — the unlikely group unite on a mission to steal it and destroy his political position. The heist team includes an astrologer (Atul Srivastava), a love interest (Monika Panwar), a mute man (Chandan Roy), a shape-shifting informer (Namit Das), a small-time criminal and student leader (Aashim Gulati), a drunkard (Vikram Kochhar), and a demoted police officer (Gyanendra Tripathi).

With a common enemy and the prized amount climbing to Rs. 600 crore, all that remains is finding a way to infiltrate Shukla's party office. “Have you ever seen the party office?” the unnamed drunkard — once a successful contractor — asks the group. “They have 10 armed police officers. There are 100 goon-ish party workers, there are CCTV cameras everywhere, and on the top floor sits Shukla.” While it does seem like an impossible task, the politician can be fooled or applied choona through astrology, essentially clearing the path for our heroes — or rather, robbers.

“There's no way we'll get away with stealing 800 crore rupees,” the student leader says, as the Choona trailer blends into a montage of action sequences involving local goons, cash money floating around, some cheap-looking VFX of planetary bodies moving around, and thrilling chase sequences. As for the getaway plan, one of them suggests that the drunkard jump off a window and descend down a zipline, to which he gives a quick-witted response saying, “Hey bhai, I'm not Tom Cruise.”

All episodes of Choona are out August 3 on Netflix.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Choona

Choona

  • Release Date 3 August 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava, Niharika Lyra Dutt
  • Director
    Pushpendra Nath Misra
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: choona, choona netflix, choona netflix trailer, choona netflix series, choona netflix release date, choona netflix cast, jimmy shergill, aashim gulati, monika panwar, vikram kochhar, gyanendra tripathi, chandan roy, atul srivastava, namit das, pushpendra nath misra, netflix india, netflix
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 12 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
Choona Trailer: Jimmy Shergill Is an Aspiring CM in Netflix Heist Series Featuring an Astrological Twist
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at This Discounted Price via Flipkart
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  3. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  4. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones With Dynamic Driver X Launched at This Price
  5. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  6. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Vivo V29 5G Design Officially Teased; Could Debut Soon
  8. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  10. iOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 Updates Released: Why You Should Update Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop With Two 13.3-Inch 2.8K OLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Spotify Active Monthly Users Grows to 551 Million, Premium Subscriptions Rise 17 Percent in Second Quarter
  3. ISRO Successfully Completes Fifth Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to Watch Samsung's Launch Event and What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Confirmed, Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Teased
  6. Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Series LED Arc Interface Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Gucci’s Vault Material NFT Holders Can Now Swap Tokens for Physical Products: Details
  9. Oppo K11 5G With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V29 5G Design, Colour Option Teased in Promotional Video; Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.