Technology News

OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More

Choona, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, is among the most popular OTT releases this week.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 October 2023 17:13 IST
OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More

Photo Credit: Disney+

Tom Hiddleston in a still from Loki season 2

Highlights
  • The God of Mischief must deal with time slipping in Loki season 2
  • Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2 drops Sunday, October 8, on Netflix
  • Gadar 2 is now streaming on Zee5 (Premium)
Advertisement

We're just a week into October, and our binge list is filled to the brim with new content. No one likes wasting time scrolling through OTT apps for hours, and therefore, we're returned with an updated list of films and shows that'll keep you entertained this weekend. Loki season 2 leads the pack of new releases this week, as we follow the God of Mischief's time-hopping adventures and his encounter with alternate versions of beloved characters. In a similar multiversal vein, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally available to stream on Netflix, tasking a young Miles Morales with solving a major conspiracy involving countless Spider-People.

It's going to be a busy weekend, as Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 also debuts Sunday, October 8, on Netflix — less than two months since its theatrical release. Oh, and let's not ignore its box office competitor Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead, which drops today on Zee5. With that, here's a guide on what to stream this weekend:

Khufiya

When: Now streaming
Where: Netflix

Hardened R&AW operative Krishna Mehra (Tabu) is tasked with tracking down a mole within the organisation — one whose actions have led to an undercover spy's death. Ali Fazal plays the suspect in question, often seen photocopying documents from his workplace and taking them back home, presumably to feed India's defence secrets to enemy nations. Through 24/7 surveillance and bugs placed in his home, Agent KM and team relentlessly pursue him — across countries — all the while ensuring his innocent wife (Wamiqa Gabbi) and child remain safe. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya also stars Ashish Vidyarthi (Kuttey).

Khufiya to Killers of the Flower Moon: The Biggest Movies Releasing in October

khufiya ott releases this week khufiya ott releases this week

Tabu in a still from Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya
Photo Credit: Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

When: Now streaming
Where: Netflix

A fledgling Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is catapulted into the multiverse and trapped among an elite army of Spider-People in the hopes of saving its very existence. Joined by Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and the rebellious Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), he encounters the leader Miguel O'Hara/ Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), a traumatised, driven, and almost vampiric leader of the Spider society, who believes the ends justify the means — no matter how severe. But when a choice is offered to prioritise the safety of every multiversal world over one person, Miles rejects it, spawning a wild goose chase where he must fight off and escape all kinds of Spider-Men.

Bear in mind that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only part 1 of a two-part story, and it also brings in a clumsy new villain, The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The animated film is also available to buy as VOD across multiple platforms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review

Loki season 2

When: October 6 (Now streaming)
Where: Disney+ Hotstar

Lost and confused in an alternate timeline where no TVA members recognise him, the God of Mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is forced to navigate uncharted timelines with a new Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). His goal is to be reunited with his original team, but his body won't let him do so by randomly distorting and plopping him into past and future timelines. Things are getting wild and even the TVA archivist OB (Ke Huy Quan) has no solutions to the time slipping. What he does have, however, is some specialised equipment that's meant to help out our heroes — presumably, with multiversal travel. In Loki season 2, Sylvie is now a McDonald's employee, Hunter B-15 is a doctor, and Kang the Conqueror appears to be a stage magician?

OMG 2

When: October 8
Where: Netflix

Following a scandal involving his son, Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a concerned citizen and strong devotee of Lord Shiva, requests the court to mandate sex education in his school's courses, spawning an amusing courtroom drama. But his journey there was filled with tragedy, ranging from judgemental jeers from the neighbourhood to his son's attempted suicide — all of which are subtly prevented by a mysterious messenger (Akshay Kumar) sent by the three-eyed god himself. Amit Rai (Road to Sangam) directs OMG 2, which also stars Yami Gautam as an opposing lawyer.

Choona

When: Now streaming
Where: Netflix

Jimmy Sheirgill stars in this heist comedy series as a corrupt politician obsessed with astrology, planning to overthrow the government. Unfortunately, he's got a quirk — his day-to-day activities are carefully planned based on whether the stars and planets align in his favour. In his meteoric rise to the top, he's created a bunch of enemies, all of whom thirst for revenge and conjure a strategy to steal Rs. 600 crore from under the politician's nose. The location is a little tricky though: a heavily fortified party office teeming with 10 armed police officers, over 100 goons, and CCTV cameras at every corner. The team in Choona includes a rebel (Aashim Gulati), a shape-shifting informer (Namit Das), a mute man (Chandan Roy), an astrologer (Atul Srivastava), and a demoted police officer (Gyanendra Tripathi).

Watch the Trailer for Choona, Starring Jimmy Sheirgill

choona ott releases this week choona ott releases this week

Jimmy Shergill (centre) in a still from Choona
Photo Credit: Netflix

Gadar 2

When: October 6 (Now streaming)
Where: Zee5

When Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) goes missing during a skirmish in Pakistan and is believed to be captured, his now fully-grown son Jeete sets out to rescue him, entering uncharted territories from which they both must escape. Ameesha Patel reprises her role as Tara's wife Sakeena Ali Singh, who's now in shambles upon hearing about her husband's disappearance, constantly reciting prayers for his and Jeet's safety. An interesting thing to note here is that the child actor who played Charanjeet in the original 2001 film is the same person playing the adult version in Gadar 2.

Mumbai Diaries season 2

When: October 6 (Now streaming)
Where: Amazon Prime Video

Dr. Kaushik Oberoi (Mohit Raina) and his team of medics are served with a new set of challenges when a series of torrential rainfalls threaten to submerge Mumbai. The medical thriller continues to focus on the resilience of the crisis doctors, despite limited resources, lack of sleep, and fighting personal battles — some of which is remnant trauma from dealing with the 26/11 attacks. Much of the original cast returns in Mumbai Diaries season 2, including Konkana Sen Sharma, Tina Desai, and Natasha Bharadwaj.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Khufiya

Khufiya

  • Release Date 5 October 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Alexx O'Nell, Ashish Vidyarthi, Disney James, Vijay Raj, Benedict Garrett, Jan Graveson, Richard Bhakti Klein
  • Director
    Vishal Bhardwaj
  • Producer
    Vishal Bhardwaj
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Read Review

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 1 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2

  • Release Date 6 October 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Wunmi Mosaku, Ke Huy Quan, Neil Ellice, Kate Dickie
  • Director
    Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
OMG 2

OMG 2

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Parth Siddhpura, Shriidhar Dubey, Rajiv Kachroo, Vedika Nawani
  • Director
    Amit Rai
  • Producer
    Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde
Choona

Choona

  • Release Date 29 September 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Monika Panwar, Gyanendra Tripathi, Chandan Roy, Atul Srivastava, Niharika Lyra Dutt
  • Director
    Pushpendra Nath Misra
  • Producer
    Sonali Bhatia, Pushpendra Nath Misra
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Sajjad Delafrooz, Gaurav Chopra, Rohit Choudhary, Dolly Bindra
  • Director
    Anil Sharma
  • Producer
    Anil Sharma
Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Mumbai Diaries Season 2

  • Release Date 6 October 2023
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Natasha Bhardwaj, Satyajit Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Prakash Belawadi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tina Desai, Mishal Raheja, Sonali Sachdev, Akshar Kothari
  • Director
    Nikkhil Advani
  • Producer
    Rahul Gandhi
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ott release this week, movies in october, top web series, web series in october, web series in october 2023, ott movies this week, indian web series, movies on ott platform, khufiya, tabu, ali fazal, spider man across the spider verse, shameik moore, hailee steinfeld, oscar isaac, loki season 2, tom hiddleston, owen wilson, omg 2, akshay kumar, pankaj tripathi, choona, jimmy sheirgill, gadar 2, sunny deol, mumbai diaries season 2, Netflix, amazon prime video, zee5, disney plus hotstar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A18 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Go With 2.4K Display Launched in India at This Price
  2. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Mobile Deals Under Rs. 10,000 Revealed
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Live Updates: Top Mobile Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  6. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  7. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  10. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It Costs
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Loki Season 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, OMG 2, and More
  3. Oppo A18 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. CoinDCX’s Okto Self Custody Wallet Expands Internationally: Details
  5. OnePlus Pad Go With MediaTek Helio SoC, 11.35-Inch 2.4K Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Tipped to Feature Titanium Frame Across All Models
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in New Solar Red Colour Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  8. New Apple iPad, iPad Mini and iPad Air Models on Track to Launch in the Coming Months: All Details
  9. Honor 90 5G to Be Available Under Rs. 27,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Live-Action Adaptation in the Works, CD Projekt Red Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.