Technology News

Redmi 12 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased

Redmi 12 is all set to launch on August 1 in Moonlight Silver, Jade Black and Pastel Blue colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 July 2023 14:50 IST
Redmi 12 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 12 will pack up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Highlights
  • Redmi 12 will sport a triple rear camera setup
  • It will come with a top-centre positioned water drop-notch display
  • Redmi 12 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera

Redmi 12 is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on August 1. The company confirmed the launch date alongside some of its key specifications, design, and colour options. The handset will offer a triple rear camera setup and be available in three colour options in the country. However, Redmi hasn't confirmed whether it will launch two variants of the Redmi 12 - 4G and 5G. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has leaked the pricing of both variants in India, alongside some live images of the handset.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter @yabhishekhd) has suggested that the upcoming Redmi 12 series will comprise a Redmi 12 4G and a Redmi 12 5G. He also has tipped the expected pricing of the phones along with their RAM and storage variants. According to the leaked details, the Redmi 12 4G is said to come in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB configurations with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 12 5G is tipped to come in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations with price starting at Rs. 13,999.

The tipster also shared live images of the Redmi 12 that suggest that the phones will run Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS support out-of-the-box. Redmi has already teased the design of the phones, and the leaked images match them.

Meanwhile, Redmi has also revealed the colour options of the Redmi 12. The phone is confirmed to debut in three colour options namely Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue. It will sport three slightly raised circular cutouts housing the triple rear camera sensors alongside an LED Flash. The handset will feature a 50-megapixel main camera.

Redmi has also confirmed up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 5,000mAh battery on the phone. It also has hinted that the phone will be priced under Rs.10,000. Additionally, the phone is also teased to come with a water drop notch display. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi 12, Redmi 12 specifications, Redmi 12 price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Digital Ruble Bill Signed by President Vladimir Putin Allowing Russia's Central Bank to Introduce CBDC

Related Stories

Redmi 12 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch; Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Available at This Discounted Price via Flipkart
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  3. Oppo K11 5G Goes Official With 100W Fast Charging Support: See Price
  4. Sony WF-1000XM5 Earphones With Dynamic Driver X Launched at This Price
  5. Apple Aims to Ship 85 Million iPhone 15 Units in 2023, in Line With Last Year
  6. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Vivo V29 5G Design Officially Teased; Could Debut Soon
  8. Moto G14 Will Be Launched in India on This Date: See Colour Options
  9. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Teased to Debut in India Soon With 6,000mAh Battery
  10. iOS 16.6 and macOS 13.5 Updates Released: Why You Should Update Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Laptop With Two 13.3-Inch 2.8K OLED Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Spotify Active Monthly Users Grows to 551 Million, Premium Subscriptions Rise 17 Percent in Second Quarter
  3. ISRO Successfully Completes Fifth Orbit-Raising Manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How to Watch Samsung's Launch Event and What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch Confirmed, Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Teased
  6. Middle Eastern Crypto Exchange Rain Grabs License to Handle Assets in UAE
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Series LED Arc Interface Teased Ahead of Launch
  8. Gucci’s Vault Material NFT Holders Can Now Swap Tokens for Physical Products: Details
  9. Oppo K11 5G With Snapdragon 782G SoC, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V29 5G Design, Colour Option Teased in Promotional Video; Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.