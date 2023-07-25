Redmi 12 is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on August 1. The company confirmed the launch date alongside some of its key specifications, design, and colour options. The handset will offer a triple rear camera setup and be available in three colour options in the country. However, Redmi hasn't confirmed whether it will launch two variants of the Redmi 12 - 4G and 5G. Ahead of the launch, a tipster has leaked the pricing of both variants in India, alongside some live images of the handset.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter @yabhishekhd) has suggested that the upcoming Redmi 12 series will comprise a Redmi 12 4G and a Redmi 12 5G. He also has tipped the expected pricing of the phones along with their RAM and storage variants. According to the leaked details, the Redmi 12 4G is said to come in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB configurations with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The Redmi 12 5G is tipped to come in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations with price starting at Rs. 13,999.

The tipster also shared live images of the Redmi 12 that suggest that the phones will run Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS support out-of-the-box. Redmi has already teased the design of the phones, and the leaked images match them.

Meanwhile, Redmi has also revealed the colour options of the Redmi 12. The phone is confirmed to debut in three colour options namely Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue. It will sport three slightly raised circular cutouts housing the triple rear camera sensors alongside an LED Flash. The handset will feature a 50-megapixel main camera.

Redmi has also confirmed up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 5,000mAh battery on the phone. It also has hinted that the phone will be priced under Rs.10,000. Additionally, the phone is also teased to come with a water drop notch display.

