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Dacoit: A Love Story OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Starrer Online?

Written and directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: A Love Story is a Telugu action romance drama that is soon dropping on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 May 2026 17:01 IST
Dacoit: A Love Story OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Starrer Online?
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Highlights
  • Dacoit: A Love Story is a Telugu action romance drama film
  • It stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins on May 8th, 2026, only on Prime Vide
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Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: A Love Story is a Telugu action drama film that is now set to hit the digital screens, post-completing its theatrical run. The film centres around a Dalit youngster who falls in love with an upper-caste girl. However, things turn upside down when he gets imprisoned for a false murder. Now, post jail-break, he is out after 13 years, and seeks revenge. What happens next, when they reunite, certainly changes the dynamics of the entire plot.

When and Where to Watch Dacoit: A Love Story 

This film will make its digital debut on May 8, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film will be released later. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Dacoit: A Love Story 

Set in the backdrop of Madanapalle, this film follows Hari (Played by Adivi Sesh), a young Dalit man, who falls for an upper caste girl named Saraswati (Portrayed by Mrunal Thakur). However, the societal pressure and consequences led Saraswati into an arranged marriage. Furthermore, the lie portrayed by her lands Hari in Jail, under a false murder case. After spending 13 years in prison, he breaks free, only to seek revenge from Saraswati. But what unfolds next turns into an unexpected reunion, where the duo engages in high-stakes heists, robbery, and violence. The sequences are packed with intense action, romance, and emotional conflicts. 

Cast and Crew of Dacoit: A Love Story 

Written by Shaneil Deo, this film stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, accompanied by the talented Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Resad Ajim, Zayn Marie Khan, and more in key roles. The film's music composer is Bheems Ceciroleo Gyaani, while Danush Bhaskar has done the cinematography.

Reception of Dacoit: A Love Story 

This film was theatrically released on April 10th, 2026, where it received a decent response from the audience. It holds the IMDb rating of 8.0/10. 
 

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Further reading: Dacoit A Love Story , Amazon Prime Video, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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