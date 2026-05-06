One of the most anticipated Malayalam films, Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros, is finally making its digital debut. After completing its successful theatrical run, this film now has an OTT release date. The plot of the film centres around four friends, who have been labeled as users, and will take on their journey of transformation and self-discovery, while confronting challenges and pressure from the high school. The film is a light-hearted drama that keeps the audience hooked with a strong storyline.

When and Where to Watch Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

This film will begin its streaming on JioHostar on May 8, 2026. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Set in the background of a high school, this film revolves around four inseparable friends Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak, who are popular for being troublemakers and labeled as losers. However, the plot takes a turn when the group gets entangled in disciplinary issues, due to their involvement in a violent incident at school, and another instance involving drug abuse. The film then explores their journey of transformation, where they must overcome getting misunderstood by their parents and the social pressure of succeeding, to remove the loser tag they hold. The sequences are emotional and packed with drama. Unlike its first part, this sequel holds an emotionally strong plot.

Cast and Crew of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Directed by Savin S.A., this film stars Hashir, Vinayak V, Ajin Joy, and Alan Bin Siraj in the lead roles, accompanied by Sabari, Aju Varghese, Vijay Babu, and more. The film has been written by Vipin Das, while Akhil Lailasuran is the cinematographer.

Reception of Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

This film was theatrically released on April 2nd, 2026, where it received a heartwarming response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.3/10.