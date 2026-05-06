Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Layoff: 14 Percent of Workforce Fired, CEO Cites Market Volatility and AI Adoption

Coinbase will provide impacted US employees 16 weeks of base pay, next equity vest, and six months of healthcare.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 May 2026 14:05 IST
Coinbase Layoff: 14 Percent of Workforce Fired, CEO Cites Market Volatility and AI Adoption

Photo Credit: Unsplash/PiggyBank

Coinbase CEO said crypto is in a down market currently

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Coinbase employees outside the US to get similar support
  • The crypto exchange is said to be removing pure managers
  • Coinbase CEO said non-technical teams are using AI to ship code
Advertisement

Coinbase, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange, is laying off 14 percent of its global workforce, or roughly 700 employees. The company CEO, Brian Armstrong, announced the decision publicly on Tuesday, citing market volatility and artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration as the main reasons. This is the second layoff from the company, after it cut 18 percent of the jobs in 2022. Coinbase has promised transition support to the impacted employees and announced several organisational changes to streamline operations. Notably, this comes just three months after Jack Dorsey's Block announced a 40 percent layoff in February.

Coinbase to Fire 14 Percent of Employees

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Coinbase CEO shared the email that was sent to the employees informing them of the upcoming layoff. The impacted employees received an email an hour after the communication from Armstrong, along with an invitation to meet with HR. The same email took away the laid-off staff's system access “to protect customer information.”

“I know there are real people behind these decisions — talented colleagues who have poured themselves into this company and our mission. To those of you who will be leaving: thank you. You've helped build Coinbase into what it is today, and I am sincerely grateful for everything you've done,” Armstrong said.

To help with the exit, Coinbase announced that the affected employees in the US will receive a minimum of 16 weeks' base pay and an additional two weeks for each year worked at the crypto exchange. Alongside, they will also get the next equity vest and six months of healthcare. Those on a work visa will get extra transition support. Employees based outside of the US will also get similar support based on local factors and requirements, added the CEO.

As mentioned above, Armstrong said the reason behind the layoff is cost optimisation during a down market, and to capitalise on the AI automation. “AI is changing how we work. Over the past year, I've watched engineers use AI to ship in days what used to take a team weeks. Non-technical teams are now shipping production code and many of our workflows are being automated,” he said.

Apart from job cuts, Coinbase is also restructuring its organisation. The CEO said the hierarchy will be streamlined to ensure there are a maximum of five layers below the C-suite. The company is also shifting away from pure managers in favour of a leader-contributor hybrid role. Finally, the crypto exchange will also focus on AI-native talent who can manage “fleets of agents to drive outsized impact.” Armstrong said there will be experiments with one-person teams.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coinbase layoff, Coinbase, layoff, Cryptocurrency, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
OPPO K14 5G Overview: Segment’s Smoothest and Longest-Performing Smartphone Under ₹25,000
Coinbase Layoff: 14 Percent of Workforce Fired, CEO Cites Market Volatility and AI Adoption
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Coinbase CEO Says 14 Percent of Global Workforce Will Be Laid Off
  2. GoBoult Launches New Mustang Speakers in India With a Very Familiar Design
  3. Infinix Note 60 Pro Review: Just Another Mid-Ranger?
  4. Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Could Launch With These Noteworthy Changes
  5. Honor Play 70C Debuts With a 13-Megapixel Camera and This MediaTek Chip
  6. Asus Zenbook S14 (UX5406) Review: Premium, Portable, and Powerful
  7. CMF Watch 3 Pro With Up to 13 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Realme 16T 5G Could Launch in India Soon as Marketing Image Leaks Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Agrees to Pay $250 Million Settlement to iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro Owners Over AI Claims
  2. Kelp DAO Migrates rsETH to Chainlink After $292 Million Hack as Dispute With LayerZero Intensifies
  3. Samsung Hits $1 Trillion Valuation, Joining TSMC in Elite Club
  4. Coinbase Layoff: 14 Percent of Workforce Fired, CEO Cites Market Volatility and AI Adoption
  5. Realme 16T 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Leaked Marketing Image Suggests Design, Colourways
  6. Xiaomi 13 Series Now Eligible for Battery Upgrade Programme in China With Up to 500mAh Increased Capacity
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launch May Be on the Cards After Wearable Surfaces on Company's Website
  8. CMF Watch 3 Pro With Dual-Band GPS, Up to 13 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Bitcoin Holds Steady as ETF Inflows and Long-Term Buying Support Market
  10. Meta to Detect Teenagers With Fake Birthdays Using AI-Powered Height, Bone Structure Analysis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »