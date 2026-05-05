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Google to Host The Android Show Ahead of I/O 2026 Developer Conference Next Week

Google will host The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 12 at 10:30PM IST.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 May 2026 22:30 IST
Google to Host The Android Show Ahead of I/O 2026 Developer Conference Next Week

Photo Credit: Google

Google is teasing the event as “one of the biggest years for Android yet”

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Highlights
  • This year’s Android Show will be held as a virtual event
  • Notifications are Google’s focus area this year
  • Four beta updates of Android 17 have already been released
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Google announced the date for The Android Show: I/O Edition on Tuesday. The second edition of the virtual-only event will take place on May 12 and will build up to the company's developer conference later this month. The Mountain View-based tech giant says this will be one of the biggest years for Android, but did not reveal any new features coming to Android 17. Interestingly, this year the development cycle of the operating system was preponed, and four beta updates have already been released.

The Android Show Will Be Hosted on May 12

In a press release, the tech giant announced that this year's Android Show will be hosted on May 12. It will be a virtual-only event and will start at 10AM PT (10:30PM IST). The company has also posted a YouTube video to tease the upcoming event. While Google did not mention any new features or tools for Android 17, we already know quite a lot about the upcoming operating system.

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Unlike most years, the development cycle of Android 17 was preponed by the company. The first and second beta updates arrived in February, and the third update was released in March, followed by the latest update in April. The next generation of Android does not appear to be reinventing the wheel, as Apple did with iOS 26, but instead focuses on performance optimisation and smoother user experiences.

Once it rolls out widely, users will notice improvements to permission management as well as notifications and quick settings behaviour. In particular, Notification Rules is said to let users set custom rules for specific apps and contacts. It will also bring universal app bubbles that turn apps into a floating, interactive window for multitasking.

Apart from this, the beta versions have also previewed a new Hub mode for widgets, better cross-device compatibility, privacy-focused contact access to apps, and a redesigned screen recording experience. Android 17 is also rumoured to bring a closer integration with ChromeOS.

The Android Show is expected to set the direction for Android Auto, Wear OS, Android XR, and Android TV. During the event, the Google team is likely to share more information on when the new features and tools will be rolled out to devices.

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Further reading: Google, Android Show, Google IO, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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