CMF has launched the Watch 3 Pro smartwatch in India at Rs. 6,999. The wearable features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-band five-system GPS, and AI-powered running coaching. It supports 131 sports modes and offers health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and women's health support. The smartwatch also includes ChatGPT integration, Bluetooth calling, gesture controls, and a voice recorder with auto-transcription. CMF claims the Watch 3 Pro delivers up to 13 days of battery life.

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