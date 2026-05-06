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CMF Watch 3 Pro With Dual-Band GPS, Up to 13 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

CMF Watch 3 Pro includes ChatGPT integration, Bluetooth calling, gesture controls, and a voice recorder with auto-transcription.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 6 May 2026 12:52 IST
CMF Watch 3 Pro With Dual-Band GPS, Up to 13 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: CMF

CMF Watch 3 Pro comes in Light Green, Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange shades

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CMF has launched the Watch 3 Pro smartwatch in India at Rs. 6,999. The wearable features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual-band five-system GPS, and AI-powered running coaching. It supports 131 sports modes and offers health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and women's health support. The smartwatch also includes ChatGPT integration, Bluetooth calling, gesture controls, and a voice recorder with auto-transcription. CMF claims the Watch 3 Pro delivers up to 13 days of battery life.

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Further reading: CMF Watch 3 Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Price in India, CMF Watch 3 Pro India Launch, CMF Watch 3 Pro Features, CMF, CMF by Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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