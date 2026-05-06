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Apple's iOS 27 Update Said to Add Option to Choose Third-Party AI Providers for Siri

Apple has reportedly been internally testing integrations with Google and Anthropic.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 15:55 IST
Apple's iOS 27 Update Said to Add Option to Choose Third-Party AI Providers for Siri

Siri could use different voices depending on which AI model responds to a request

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Highlights
  • Apple could expand AI support across iPhones and Macs
  • Siri could support multiple chatbot providers in future
  • Apple is reportedly testing AI integrations with Google
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Apple may be preparing one of its most significant changes yet to how artificial intelligence works across its devices, according to a new report. The company is reportedly exploring ways to give users more flexibility over the AI tools available on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, instead of limiting them to a single external provider. The shift could significantly expand how Apple Intelligence operates across the company's ecosystem, and may also strengthen Apple's broader push to position its devices as a platform for multiple AI services and developers.

Apple May Let Siri Use Different AI Models in Future Updates

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Apple plans to introduce support for third-party AI model selection with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 later this fall. Users will reportedly be able to select third-party AI models through the Settings app to power features across Apple Intelligence. Internally, Apple is said to refer to the feature as “Extensions.” The system would allow installed apps to provide generative AI capabilities on demand across Siri, Writing Tools, Image Playground, and other Apple Intelligence features.

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The report said that Apple is exploring a similar approach for Siri. Users may eventually be able to replace ChatGPT as Siri's external chatbot with another AI provider. At present, ChatGPT remains the only third-party AI option integrated into Apple Intelligence features.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly been testing integrations with Google and Anthropic internally. Apple has already worked with Google on improving Siri's underlying AI models, while Anthropic has reportedly supported the company's internal AI infrastructure and product development work.

Under the reported system, developers would need to add compatibility through their App Store apps to make their AI services available within Apple Intelligence, according to the report. Apple is also said to be planning a dedicated App Store section to highlight supported AI apps.

The report further claimed that the shift could benefit companies such as Google and Anthropic by giving them direct access to Apple's ecosystem of more than two billion devices. The report added that the change may weaken OpenAI's current exclusivity on Apple platforms. The report also said ChatGPT integration has not seen the level of usage Apple and OpenAI initially expected. At the same time, tensions between the two companies have reportedly increased as OpenAI continues hiring Apple engineers for its AI hardware efforts.

Siri could use different voices depending on which AI model responds to a request. Replies generated by Apple's own AI systems may sound different from responses powered by third-party services. The report further claims Apple is developing a redesigned Siri experience with a standalone app. Other features reportedly in development include a Siri mode inside the camera app, new AI-powered photo editing tools, and support for creating custom passes in the Wallet app.

Apple has not officially announced these features. A company spokesperson declined to comment on the report, according to Bloomberg.

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Further reading: iOS 27, macOS 27, iPadOS 27, Apple Intelligence, AI, ChatGPT, Anthropic, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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