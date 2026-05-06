Vivo X300 FE was launched in India on Wednesday along with the flagship Vivo X300 Ultra, bringing the total number of models in the tech firm's X300 lineup to four. The new FE model is considerably more expensive than its predecessor, thanks to the ongoing shortage of memory and other components. The Vivo X300 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. The handset boasts a 6,500mAh battery, with both wired and wireless charging support. It also carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Vivo X300 FE Price in India, Availability

Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line configuration, offering 512GB of storage and the same RAM as the base model, is priced at Rs. 89,999. The company is providing an instant cashback of up to 10 percent with SBI, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank cards. The Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 lens costs Rs. 15,999, and the telephoto extender accessories kit is priced at Rs. 3,999.

The new handset is set to go on sale in India on May 14 via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Vivo India online store. The Vivo X300 FE is offered in Lilac Purple, Noir Black, and Urban Olive colour options.

Vivo X300 FE Specifications, Features

The Vivo X300 FE is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updated for the handset. The Vivo X300 FE sports a 6.31-inch (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi pixel density, 94.38 percent screen-to-body ratio, SGS Low Blue Light certification, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new Vivo X300 FE is Qualcomm's 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 3.32GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz. The handset also features an Adreno 829 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For thermal management, it has been equipped with a Vapour Chamber Liquid Cooling solution, boasting a 4,005 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Vivo X300 FE carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) main shooter with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor, autofocus, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The handset also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.65) telephoto camera with a 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, OIS, and up to 100x digital zoom. It also gets an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 1/4-inch OV08F10 sensor and a 115-degree field of view.

Vivo's latest X300 series phone also boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls with a 1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor and autofocus. The new Vivo X300 FE is capable of recording videos at up to 4k/60 fps. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity Sensor, an e-compass, a hall sensor, an IR blaster, a flicker sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for security.

The Vivo X300 FE packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) Flash Charge. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, NFC, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and GNSS for connectivity. The Vivo X300 FE measures 150.83×71.76×7.99mm and weighs about 191g.