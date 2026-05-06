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Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Launch Could Follow Debut in China; BIS Listing Suggests It Will Also Come to India

The entries for the Oppo Reno 16 Pro on both the BIS and TKDN websites mention the same model number: CPH2863.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 16:10 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Launch Could Follow Debut in China; BIS Listing Suggests It Will Also Come to India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro could launch soon in global markets
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro recently popped up on multiple certification platforms
  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro is scheduled to go official later this month in China
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Oppo Reno 16 Pro is all set to launch in China later this month, alongside the standard Oppo Reno 16. Now, the phone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an upcoming release in India. It has also been spotted on Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) certification. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch screen and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. It could carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

 

As reported by The Tech Outlook, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro has appeared on the BIS and TKDN websites with model number CPH2863. The screenshots of the TKDN listing shared by the publication reveal that the phone will be compatible with a wide range of 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the presence of these listings on both databases.

The listings for the Oppo Reno 16 Pro on both platforms do not reveal any other specifications of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro, according to the publication. However, their presence suggests that their international debut is approaching.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro recently popped up on multiple certification platforms, including the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), European EEC and TÜV Rheinland.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 are scheduled to go official later this month. It is currently available for reservations in China. Global variants of the phones could be identical to the Chinese counterparts.

Previous leaks claimed that the Reno 16 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It is said to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset, alongside up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro is tipped to feature a 200-Megapixel primary rear camera. It is expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.

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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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