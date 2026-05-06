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Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price, Sale Date Reportedly Surface Online via Amazon Listing

Sony Xperia 1 VIII will reportedly be launched in select global markets in June.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 17:08 IST
Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price, Sale Date Reportedly Surface Online via Amazon Listing

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 1 VIII might offer up to 2 days of battery life

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Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII might feature a 6.5-inch display
  • Sony Xperia 1 VIII could carry a triple rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Sony Xperia 1 VIII recently appeared in leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders, hinting at the rumoured smartphone's design. On top of this, the handset has also been previously spotted on a certification database in the US, suggesting that it could be launched in select global markets soon. Now, the purported Sony Xperia 1 VIII has reportedly appeared on an e-commerce platform in the EU, prematurely revealing the phone's price, colour options, key specifications, and features. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera system, housed inside a square-shaped camera module. The handset is expected to go on sale globally in June.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price, Specifications (Expected)

The unreleased Sony Xperia 1 VIII was prematurely listed on the Amazon website in German (via GSMArena). The listing has since been taken down, which revealed the upcoming Sony smartphone's price, specifications, and sale date. Sony's rumoured handset will reportedly go on sale in the European country on June 26. Moreover, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII was reportedly spotted with a price tag of EUR 1,868.99 (roughly Rs. 2,08,000) and GBP 1,728 (about Rs. 2,22,000) in Germany and the UK, respectively.

According to the report, these prices include the price of the company's flagship Sony WH1000XM6 wireless headphones. However, since it was an early listing, these could be placeholder figures and might be indicative. Moreover, the Japanese tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone. The premature listing also hints that the handset could be launched in select global markets soon.

The Sony Xperia 1 VIII will reportedly be available for purchase in three colourways, dubbed Garnet Red, Graphite Black, and Lolite Silver. In terms of specifications, the purported Sony Xperia 1 VIII is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

The smartphone is also expected to feature a triple rear camera system, led by a primary shooter with a 24mm focal length, an ultrawide camera with a 16mm focal length, and a telephoto camera with a 70mm focal length. The handset might sport a 3.5mm audio jack. It will reportedly provide up to 2 days of battery life.

This comes shortly after the design of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII was spotted in leaked CAD renders. The handset appeared in three colour options, featuring a square-shaped rear camera island with three lenses and an LED flash.

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Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 VIII, Sony, Sony Xperia 1 VIII Price, Sony Xperia VIII 1 Launch, Sony Xperia VIII 1 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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