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iPhone 18 Seemingly Delayed as Tipster Claims Apple Has Extended iPhone 17 Production

The latest leak appears to serve as fresh evidence that the standard iPhone 18 may not launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 18 series later this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 10:46 IST
iPhone 18 Seemingly Delayed as Tipster Claims Apple Has Extended iPhone 17 Production

iPhone 17 (pictured) was launched in September 2025

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Highlights
  • Leak hints at a staggered iPhone 18 rollout
  • Base iPhone 18 may launch in early 2027
  • Premium iPhone 18 models may launch first
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Apple could be preparing a major shift in its iPhone launch strategy, according to a new supply chain leak from China that supports earlier reports about changes to the company's future iPhone release timeline. The latest information suggests the company may keep the standard iPhone 17 in production longer than expected. The development adds to growing speculation that Apple may separate the launch schedules of its base and premium iPhone models instead of unveiling the entire lineup together during its usual fall event cycle.

iPhone 17 Production Could Continue for Longer Than Previous Models

According to a Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), Apple has extended the production cycle for the standard iPhone 17 and is also increasing production capacity for the handset. The leak claims that the company expects the iPhone 17 to remain available during this year's Singles' Day sales event on November 11 in China.

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The extended production timeline of the iPhone 17 is significant because Apple usually starts winding down manufacturing of the previous generation base iPhone model ahead of the next iPhone launch. While older iPhones often remain on sale after a new generation arrives, production volumes typically reduce once a successor is introduced.

The latest leak appears to serve as fresh evidence that the standard iPhone 18 may not launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 18 series later this year. Earlier rumours suggested that Apple could delay the base iPhone 18 model and launch only the higher-end variants at its fall event.

Current reports suggest the upcoming September lineup may include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, and possibly the iPhone Air 2. The standard iPhone 18 is reportedly being pushed to early 2027 instead of arriving with the Pro models. Notably, Apple has not officially confirmed any changes to its launch plans or the reported delay for the standard iPhone 18. The company is yet to comment on claims about extended iPhone 17 production or a staggered rollout strategy for its future iPhone lineup.

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iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
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  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
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  • Meaningful camera upgrades
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  • Great battery life
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  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Series, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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