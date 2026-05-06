Apple could be preparing a major shift in its iPhone launch strategy, according to a new supply chain leak from China that supports earlier reports about changes to the company's future iPhone release timeline. The latest information suggests the company may keep the standard iPhone 17 in production longer than expected. The development adds to growing speculation that Apple may separate the launch schedules of its base and premium iPhone models instead of unveiling the entire lineup together during its usual fall event cycle.

iPhone 17 Production Could Continue for Longer Than Previous Models

According to a Weibo post by tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese), Apple has extended the production cycle for the standard iPhone 17 and is also increasing production capacity for the handset. The leak claims that the company expects the iPhone 17 to remain available during this year's Singles' Day sales event on November 11 in China.

The extended production timeline of the iPhone 17 is significant because Apple usually starts winding down manufacturing of the previous generation base iPhone model ahead of the next iPhone launch. While older iPhones often remain on sale after a new generation arrives, production volumes typically reduce once a successor is introduced.

The latest leak appears to serve as fresh evidence that the standard iPhone 18 may not launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 18 series later this year. Earlier rumours suggested that Apple could delay the base iPhone 18 model and launch only the higher-end variants at its fall event.

Current reports suggest the upcoming September lineup may include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, and possibly the iPhone Air 2. The standard iPhone 18 is reportedly being pushed to early 2027 instead of arriving with the Pro models. Notably, Apple has not officially confirmed any changes to its launch plans or the reported delay for the standard iPhone 18. The company is yet to comment on claims about extended iPhone 17 production or a staggered rollout strategy for its future iPhone lineup.

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