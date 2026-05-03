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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Now Streaming on Zee5: Know Everything About This Whodunnit Mystery Film Online

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Now Streaming Online: All You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 May 2026 13:45 IST
Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Now Streaming on Zee5: Know Everything About This Whodunnit Mystery Film Online
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Highlights
  • Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a whodunnit mystery thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor
  • Streaming now, only on Zee
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Written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a dark whodunnit mystery film that is now available to stream on digital screens. This is an intense film that follows a group of 15 close friends who gather together to celebrate their friend's wedding anniversary at an isolated mansion. However, things take a wild turn when one of the characters is found dead the next morning. The film's sequences are packed with intense suspense and a mystery that keeps the audience hooked to their seats. 

When and Where to Watch Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa 

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa 

This film centres around a group of 15 close friends, who get together to celebrate their friend's 10th wedding anniversary at an isolated mansion. However, as the plot deepens, Sohrab Handa (Played by Vinay Pathak), one of the friends who acts as a loud and bullying businessman, is found dead the next morning of the party. With no intruder, the police begin the investigation, where each of the guests reveals their own motive for murdering him. The plot is packed with twists and turns that keep the audience guessing until the climax hits with the shocking truth. 

Cast and Crew of Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa 

 This thriller film features Vinay Pathak in the pivotal role, supported by Koel Purie, Neil Bhoopalam, Palomi Ghosh, Rajat Kapoor, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Sggar Desai, while Rafey Moehmood is the cinematographer. 

Reception of Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa 

The film hit the theatres on April 10th, 2026, and received a decent response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 6.7/10. 
 

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Further reading: Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, Zee 5, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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