Technology News
English Edition

How to Find and Erase a Lost iPhone Using Find My: A Step-By-Step Guide

For Find My to work properly, the iPhone needs to be turned on and connected to the internet.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 May 2026 13:00 IST
How to Find and Erase a Lost iPhone Using Find My: A Step-By-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Apple

Find My is Apple’s tracking service that merges Find My iPhone and Find My Friends into one app

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Find My works through iCloud or another Apple device
  • You can erase your iPhone remotely to protect data
  • Lost Mode locks the iPhone and shows contact details
Advertisement

Your iPhone holds a lot of personal information, which makes losing it more than just an inconvenience. Apple provides a built-in feature called Find My, which is designed to assist users in these situations. It allows you to track your device, secure it to prevent unauthorised access, or erase its data if needed. You can access it through iCloud or another Apple device, making it possible to take action remotely, as long as the feature was enabled beforehand. This ensures you have control over your data even if your phone is lost or misplaced.

For Find My to work properly, with real-time tracking, the iPhone needs to be turned on and connected to the internet. It should also have an Apple ID signed in, with the Find My feature enabled beforehand. Additionally, location services must be turned on, so the device can share its position accurately.

VoltIPhone Discussion
Explore More...

It's worth keeping in mind that even if your iPhone is offline, Apple's Find My network can show its last known location or help locate it using nearby Apple devices, as long as the feature was enabled earlier.

How to Find and Erase a Lost iPhone Using Find My

You can access Find My through iCloud on a browser or the Find My app on another Apple device. Keep in mind that you will need your Apple ID and password to log in to your iCloud account on another device.

How to Find Your iPhone Using Find My

  1. Open iCloud.com/find in a browser, or use the Find My app on another Apple device.
  2. Sign in with the Apple ID linked to your iPhone.
  3. Go to the Devices section and select your iPhone.
  4. View its location on the map, if available.
  5. Use the Play Sound option to help locate it if it is nearby.
  6. You can also get directions to its location if it is farther away.

How to Lock Your Lost iPhone Remotely

  1. Open Find My and select your iPhone.
  2. Enable Lost Mode to secure the device.
  3. Set or confirm a passcode for protection.
  4. Add a phone number and message for the lock screen.
  5. Once enabled, the device is locked, and payments are disabled.

How to Erase Your iPhone Using Find My

  1. Open Find My and sign in with your Apple ID.
  2. Select your iPhone from the device list.
  3. Choose the option to erase the device.
  4. Confirm to begin the reset process.
  5. All data will be removed from the iPhone.
  6. You will need your Apple ID credentials to use the device again.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, Find My iPhone, Find My, Apple Find My
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nine Crypto Scam Centres Targeting US Users Shut Down in Joint Operation Involving UAE, US and China
PS5 Linux Loader Gets Public Release, Allowing Users to Run Steam and PC Games on Console

Related Stories

How to Find and Erase a Lost iPhone Using Find My: A Step-By-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find and Erase a Lost iPhone Using Find My: A Step-By-Step Guide
#Latest Stories
  1. Under the Stars Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Beautiful Love Story from Italy
  2. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Now Streaming on Zee5: Know Everything About This Whodunnit Mystery Film Online
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Little Red Dots May Reveal Birth of Black Holes
  4. Falcon Heavy Roars Back to Life with Powerful Broadband Satellite Launch
  5. Jolly O Gymkhana Now Available Online: Where to Watch This Tamil Reality Show
  6. Mustafa Mustafa OTT Release: Where to Watch the Tamil Friendship Comedy Online
  7. Batchmates (2026) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  8. Amazon Now Expands to More Indian Cities With New Micro Warehouses
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2026 India Sale Set for July: Here’s What to Expect
  10. Bakkt Acquires DTR to Build Stablecoin Settlement Layer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »