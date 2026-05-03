Under the Stars Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch This Beautiful Love Story from Italy

Under the Stars (2025) is a romantic comedy movie that feels like a warm hug. The movie was written by Victoria Vinuesa and directed by Michelle Danner. Stars Toni Collette, Andy Garcia, Alex Pettyfer, and Eve De Dominici. The film was released on November 11, 2025, and it follows the life of a writer who is stuck in her romantic life and decides to travel to a beautiful place in Italy. The film does not fail to give a calm and happy feeling to the viewers.

When and Where to Watch Under the Stars (2025)

Under the Stars is now available to watch online on Prime Video. Viewers can watch the movie on their couch with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Under the Stars (2025)

The trailer provides a sneak peek of a writer who is not happy in her romantic relationship. She feels bored and lost and decides to travel to Italy. There, she meets new people, sees beautiful places, and slowly things turn happy again. Moreover, she finds new love and also finds herself. The movie also depicts how life can change when we take a chance.

Cast and Crew of Under the Stars (2025)

The movie stars Eva De Dominici, portraying the main role, and successfully brings charm and emotion to the character. Along with her, Toni Collette, Andy Garcia, and Alex Pettyfer shared the big screen. The film is directed by Michelle Danner and written by Victoria Vinuesa

Reception of Under the Stars (2025)

The movie has received mixed reactions from viewers, and its IMDb rating is 5.4/10. Some people like its simple and relaxing story presentation, while others feel it is slow.