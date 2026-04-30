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Exam OTT Release Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know About This Upcoming Tamil Original Web Series

Exam is an upcoming Tamil original Socio-Thriller web series that is about to hit the screens on May 15th, 2026, only on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 April 2026 13:45 IST
Exam OTT Release Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know About This Upcoming Tamil Original Web Series
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Highlights
  • Exam is an upcoming Tamil socio-thriller web series
  • It has been written and directed by A. Sarkunam
  • Streaming begins on May 15, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video
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Amazon Prime Video has locked the date for the release of its upcoming socio-thriller series, Exam. The upcoming series is directed by National Award-Winning director A. Sarkunam. This is a Tamil web series wherein the plot will centre around a young woman, who holds a mysterious past, who will infiltrate a syndicate within the Regional Public Service Exam, responsible for paper leaks and other exploitations of the students. The series is expected to be a blend of drama, thrill, and suspense, with a promising starcast.

When and Where to Watch Exam

This series will make its debut on May 15, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Season one of this series will consist of seven episodes, and the viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Exam

Exam is a Tamil original series, and according to recent reports, this series is a high-stakes socio-thriller that revolves around a young woman who will be infiltrating a Regional Public Service Exam Scam that will shake the entire nation. The plot will then delve deep into the dynamics of the exam pressure and how the paper-leak network impacts students. The sequences will be promising, and the storytelling is packed with intense thrill and drama.

Cast and Crew of Exam

Directed by A. Sarkunam, this series stars Dushara Vijayan, Abbas, and Aditi Balan in the key roles. Other supporting actors include Vasundahara Kashyap and Naren Mani. The production has been handled by Pushkar and Gayathri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films.

Reception of Exam

This is an upcoming series; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

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Further reading: Exam ott release date, OTT News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Exam OTT Release Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know About This Upcoming Tamil Original Web Series
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