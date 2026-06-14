Kenatha Kanom OTT Release Date: Yogi Babu’s Satirical Drama to Arrive on JioHotstar

Kenatha Kanom is a Tamil satirical comedy-drama directed by the late Suresh Sangaiah. Featuring Yogi Babu and Lovelyn Chandrashekhar, the film revolves around a drought-hit village, a love story, and an extraordinary dinosaur fossil discovery.
Photo Credit: JioHostar
Kenatha Kanom is a Tamil movie that is based on satirical comedy drama. It is the final project of the late Suresh Sangaiah. He finished this film before passing away. This movie is set in an area named Ramanathapuram which is struck by drought. There is a man named Manivasagar who falls in love with a local girl Yazhini. He is a priest in a temple. Father of Yazhini denies the proposal because his entire village has no water. Now let's see further trailers and plot of Kenatha Kanom and cast and crew.
Kenatha Kanom is landing on June 16, 2026, on JioHotstar.
Kenatha Kanom is a story of a water-starved village that has suffered from drought for a long time. There is a priest who is very blunt who falls in love with the daughter of a man who denies his proposal. His daughter's name is Yazhini. To find the solution the villagers suggest that Manivasagar dig a well right in front of his house and get rid of this issue. At the time of digging, they discovered a dinosaur fossil of 66 million years old and the story takes a new turn.
Yogi Babu is playing Manivasagar, Lovelyn Chandrashekhar is playing Yazhini, George Maryan is playing the role of District Collector, and Raichel Rabecca is playing the role of Devanaayaki. Suresh Sangaiah is the writer and director of the film. R. Tamar is the editor of the movie. Nivas K. Prasanna has composed the music.
Kenatha Kanom has 8.1 out of 10 as it has touched on a different and serious subject.
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