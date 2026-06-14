Redmi Turbo 5 launch in India is only a few days away. The handset is set to debut in the country months after it was unveiled in China. The upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 will debut as the first Turbo series smartphone from the tech firm to launch in India. The company began teasing its debut last month and has since teased its design, along with various specifications and features. Meanwhile, the price of the Redmi Turbo 5 remains under wraps. The Redmi Turbo 5 will be powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity chipset that powers its Chinese counterpart. However, the phone will pack a slightly smaller battery in India.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5, based on teasers, marketing material, and leaks, since the launch of the phone is only a few days away.

Redmi Turbo 5 Launch Details, Availability in India

The Xiaomi sub-brand's upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India on June 16. While the company has revealed the exact launch date, the time of its debut has yet to be announced. Moreover, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm whether it will host a dedicated launch event for the handset or unveil it through a soft launch. In case of the former, you can expect the company to livestream the launch event via its official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

A dedicated microsite for the Redmi Turbo 5 was recently made live in India, confirming that the smartphone will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The Redmi Turbo 5 will be offered in at least black, green, and white colour options. In China, the handset is available in Auspicious Cloud White, Shadow Black, and Shallow Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India (Expected)

The pricing details of the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 remain under wraps. The company is expected to announce the same on the day of the launch. However, since the phone is already available in China, one can look at its price to get an approximate idea of how much it might cost in India.

Xiaomi's sub-brand launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in China on January 29 at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant, which offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, both higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations were unveiled at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 34,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage arrived at CNY 2,899 (about Rs. 38,000).

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi sub-brand will announce all the specifications and features of the Redmi Turbo 5 on June 16, along with the pricing details. However, the teasers, marketing materials, and Redmi Turbo 5's Chinese counterpart hint at what one could expect the phone to offer.

Design, Display

In India, the Redmi Turbo 5 will sport an identical design to its Chinese counterpart. The smartphone is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with two camera lenses and an LED flash placed in the top-left corner. Meanwhile, the company branding will be placed in the bottom-left corner of the panel. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean.

A USB Type-C port will be placed on the bottom of the Redmi Turbo 5, along with the SIM tray and the speaker grille. Meanwhile, a secondary microphone appears on top of the handset. The company claims that the Redmi Turbo 5 will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. Moreover, it will boast an “aerospace-grade” metal frame.

The Redmi Turbo is confirmed to be equipped with a flat 1.5K “Fluid Display”, which will offer up to 120Hz of refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. A centred hole-punch display cutout will also be placed at the top of the screen, which will house a camera. While the company has yet to reveal the display, the Chinese version of the phone carries a 6.59-inch screen.

Performance, OS

In India, the Redmi Turbo 5 will be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. The smartphone will also feature 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, with support for up to 12GB virtual RAM expansion. It will also boast UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For thermal management, the Redmi Turbo 5 will be equipped with a 3D Ice-Loop Cooling system, which help the avoid overheating and throttling while performing resource-intensive tasks like gaming. The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to ship in India with Xiaomi's latest Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Camera

The company recently confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will carry the same camera unit as the Chinese version. In India, the Redmi Turbo 5 will boast a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter, offering optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. On top of this, the main camera on the Redmi Turbo 5 will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone will feature a 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Battery

The microsite for the phone was recently updated to confirm that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be backed by a 7,540mAh battery. The smartphone will also ship with support for 100W wired fast charging. The company claims that this is the “biggest battery on any Redmi [phone] yet”. However, in China, the Redmi Turbo 5 is equipped with a slightly larger 7,560mAh cell.