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Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release: When and Where to Watch It Online?

Ab Hoga Hisaab is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of illegal immigration and human trafficking. The series follows Bobby’s desperate search for his missing brother Bunty after their dream of moving abroad turns tragic.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 June 2026 11:00 IST
Ab Hoga Hisaab OTT Release: When and Where to Watch It Online?

Photo Credit: Amazon MX Player

Ab Hoga Hisaab is streaming on Amazon MX Player from June 18, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Ab Hoga Hisaab premieres on Amazon MX Player on June 18
  • Bobby searches for his missing brother trapped by traffickers
  • Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor headline the cast
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Ab Hoga Hisaab is a crime thriller and involves the emotion of vengeance. It is set in the heart of Punjab. The story of the drama starts with two brothers named Bobby Manocha and Bunty Banocha who dream of a better life for themselves. They avail different opportunities and then get the chance to go abroad. Further, Bunty disappears and this leaves Bobby shattered. He is unable to know what happened to him. He wanted to know why he had disappeared. The drama takes you on the search for Bunty and unfolds many secrets.

When and Where to Watch

Ab Hoga Hisaab is streaming on Amazon MX Player from June 18, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Ab Hoga Hisab is a tale of two brothers who aspire big and want to explore good opportunities. The names of the brothers are Bobby and Bunty. Both of them have decided to shift to Canada. On their way, they didn't find anything but after reaching there he suddenly realised that Bunty was missing. Bobby begins to search for him and finds that Bunty has been kidnapped by human traffickers. There is a big group that hides itself as immigration servants. He fights for his brother and plans to get him back.

Cast and Crew

Ab Higa Hisab has Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor in important characters. It also has Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aasheema Vardaan, and Harman Singha in other important roles. The director is Divyanshu Malhotra. It has been co-written by Faizal Akhtar, Radhika Anand, Abbas Dalal and Sudeep Nigam.

Reception

There is no IMDb rating yet as it has not been released. The series is full of energy and shows the hidden crimes.

Comments

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Further reading: Ab Hoga Hisaab, imdb, Amazon MX Player
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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