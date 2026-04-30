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Valathu Vashathe Kallan OTT Release: Where to Watch Malayalam Crime Thriller Online

A troubled cop’s strained relationship with his son unfolds alongside a disturbing crime case in Valathu Vashathe Kallan.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 April 2026 12:39 IST
Valathu Vashathe Kallan OTT Release: Where to Watch Malayalam Crime Thriller Online
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Highlights
  • It is an emotional father-son relationship blended with a crime thriller
  • Strong performance by Biju Menon as a conflicted police officer
  • Touches sensitive themes like justice, trauma, and societal pressure
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Valathu Vashathe Kallan is an Indian Malayalam crime thriller. It was released on January 30, 2026 and got mixed reviews from critics. The storyline of the movie is about a police officer named Antony Xavier who struggles in his relationship with his son named Philip. He attends a few counselling sessions to heal the bond between his son and him. His son remains resentful and believes that his ego is harsh, and this prevents any reconciliation from happening. The story is based on a father and son's relationship and the events they face in life. Let's know further about it.

When and Where to Watch

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is streaming on Aha Tamil. Viewers who have a paid subscription can watch it.

Trailer and Plot

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a story of a father named Xavier, played by Biju Menon. He takes some counselling sessions to heal his bond with his son named Philip. The child remains resentful because he feels that his father has an ego issue. Xavier has dismissed a complaint that was filed by a young woman who accused a classmate named Rajeev of sexual assault. He would be discredited because of the poor relationship with him. The girl comes under pressure and pulls back her complaint. After this event, the girl dies by suicide. Her friends begin the fight for her later on.

Cast and Crew

It has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and written by Dinu Thomas Eelan. Valathu Vashathe Kallan has been produced by Shaji Nadesan. The movie has Biju Menon and Joju George.

Reception

Valathu Vashathe Kallan has gained a lot of responses, and there is a complete buzz online for it. It has an IMDb rating of 6.1 out of 10.

Comments

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Further reading: Valathu Vashathe Kallan, Valathu Vashathe Kallan ott release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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