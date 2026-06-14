Ramani Kalyanam Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Ramani Kalyanam is a heart-touching Telugu romantic drama that shows how love can heal pain. With strong performances and a meaningful story, it is now streaming on Sun NXT and ETV Win.
Photo Credit: Sun NXT
Ramani Kalyanam is a Telugu romantic drama that tells the story of Raj and Sanjana's struggle to move from their scarred past. Raj is a former cricket prodigy and became a wheelchair man followed by an accident. Likewise, Sanjana is a visually impaired girl and works as an RJ as well as a singer. The film tells the story of these two people, how they meet and support each other to be strong and happy. The movie narrates how love can bring light to the darkest times.
Ramani Kalyanam is now available for debut on June 12, 2026. You can watch the full movie on Prime Video & Sun NXT with a subscription.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of Raj's and Sanjana's lives. Raj had big dreams in cricket, but life changed, followed by an accident. Sanjana is a singer who cannot see the world. When they meet, each of them faces the changes in their lives, and they help each other to become stronger and happier.
The movie stars Rajasekhar Aningi, Mahaboob Basha, and DeepShikha Chandran. The film is directed by Vijay Adireddy, who himself wrote the story, accompanied by Ram Jagadeesh.
The movie is having a positive response from the viewers, especially for its simple storytelling, and it holds an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.
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