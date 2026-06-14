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Ramani Kalyanam Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Ramani Kalyanam is a heart-touching Telugu romantic drama that shows how love can heal pain. With strong performances and a meaningful story, it is now streaming on Sun NXT and ETV Win.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 June 2026 15:00 IST
Ramani Kalyanam Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Ramani Kalyanam is now available for debut on June 12, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Ramani Kalyanam released on OTT on June 12, 2026
  • Available on Sun NXT and ETV Win
  • A beautiful story of love, hope, and healing
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Ramani Kalyanam is a Telugu romantic drama that tells the story of Raj and Sanjana's struggle to move from their scarred past. Raj is a former cricket prodigy and became a wheelchair man followed by an accident. Likewise, Sanjana is a visually impaired girl and works as an RJ as well as a singer. The film tells the story of these two people, how they meet and support each other to be strong and happy. The movie narrates how love can bring light to the darkest times.

When and Where to Watch Ramani Kalyanam

Ramani Kalyanam is now available for debut on June 12, 2026. You can watch the full movie on Prime Video & Sun NXT with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Ramani Kalyanam

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Raj's and Sanjana's lives. Raj had big dreams in cricket, but life changed, followed by an accident. Sanjana is a singer who cannot see the world. When they meet, each of them faces the changes in their lives, and they help each other to become stronger and happier.

Cast and Crew of Ramani Kalyanam

The movie stars Rajasekhar Aningi, Mahaboob Basha, and DeepShikha Chandran. The film is directed by Vijay Adireddy, who himself wrote the story, accompanied by Ram Jagadeesh.

Reception of Ramani Kalyanam

The movie is having a positive response from the viewers, especially for its simple storytelling, and it holds an IMDb rating of 7.2 out of 10.

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Further reading: Ramani Kalyanam, imdb, Sun NXT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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