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Though I Am an Inept Villainess Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Though I Am an Inept Villainess is an exciting anime filled with magic, royal drama, and emotional moments. Streaming on Crunchyroll from July 14, 2026, it offers a fresh story about identity and courage that fans will enjoy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 June 2026 17:00 IST
Though I Am an Inept Villainess Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

Though I Am an Inept Villainess is set to debut on Crunchyroll.

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Highlights
  • Though I Am an Inept Villainess releases on July 14, 2026
  • Streaming on Crunchyroll
  • A magical story of body swap and royal life
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Though I Am an Inept Villainess is based on the story of a fantasy light novel, manga. It's a fun and magical anime, which narrates the story of five girls from royal clans who try to win the crown prince's heart. When Keigetsu feels jealous, she decides to use magic to switch bodies. Keigetsu swaps her body with Reirin. When two women swap their bodies, twists happen. Here, one is powerful, and the other is weak; hence, Keigetsu does not feel happy, as Reirin is weak and sick. Likewise, Reirin must adapt to the new world; she is actually not, and she is blamed for things that she did not do.

When and Where to Watch Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Though I Am an Inept Villainess is set to debut on Crunchyroll on July 14, 2026. Fans can watch the anime with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Though I Am an Inept Villainess

The trailer provides us with a sneak peek of palaces, dresses, and drama. When two girls switch their bodies, a twist happens. One is weak, and the other is powerful. The show combined fantasy and drama. The story depicts how people can change when they are given chances. This is the story of friendship and courage.

Cast and Crew of Though I Am an Inept Villainess

A talented team of animation and voice actors, including Makoto Furukawa, Manaka Iwami, and Yûichirô Umehara, brought it to life. Their contribution makes the characters feel real and emotional. The show is directed by Mitsue Yamazaki.

Reception of Though I Am an Inept Villainess

Though I Am an Inept Villainess has already created excitement among anime fans, its IMDb rating is not available now.

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Further reading: Though I Am an Inept Villainess, imdb, Crunchyroll
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Though I Am an Inept Villainess Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
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