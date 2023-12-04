Technology News

Fallout Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Irradiated Wasteland Filled With Ghouls, Giant Roaches, More

The Fallout series is being developed by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, with Todd Howard executive producing.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 December 2023 15:37 IST
Fallout Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Irradiated Wasteland Filled With Ghouls, Giant Roaches, More

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Ella Purnell in a still from Fallout

Highlights
  • Fallout premieres April 12 on Amazon Prime Video
  • It stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and more
  • The Fallout show is canon to the franchise and is set in Los Angeles
Advertisement

The Fallout TV series just got a trailer, giving us a glimpse into its irradiated post-apocalyptic world. Unveiled during the Comic-Con Expo (CCXP) event in Brazil, the show brings forth an original story set in a dilapidated Los Angeles and runs canon to the Bethesda game's universe — adding to the franchise, instead of adapting from one of its titles. However, just like the games, the tale largely follows a vault dweller who heads out into the nuclear wasteland in search of answers and in the process, meets countless eccentric characters — both good and bad — and uncovers the larger politics surrounding class divide, morality, and more. Fallout premieres April 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

“I know that I've lived a relatively comfortable life,” Lucy (Ella Purnell) says in the Fallout trailer, as she leaves her underground shelter Vault 33 and heads out to the topside. It's unclear what caused her to leave, but some glimpses at the inside activities suggest that the dweller got into a scuffle, leading to mass bloodshed — presumably caused by the regular social experiments conducted by Vault-Tec Corporation. This is a universe set 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse ravaged the lands, with the wealthiest folk seeking refuge in cutting-edge, luxurious buried dwellings while the poor withered away to radiation or succumbed to its mutating effects. A lot of this is depicted in the trailer via vast stretches of emptiness, broken structures, and an abundance of radroaches, which as the name suggests, are enlarged mutated cockroaches. “Vault dwellers are an endangered species,” a voiceover warns Lucy, signifying how much the outside world had changed since the explosions were set off.

In addition to Lucy, the Fallout series will focus on two main characters — Cooper Howard and Maximus. The former (Walton Goggins) is a Ghoul — human survivors who got mutated by residual irradiation turning into noseless zombie-looking beings — living life as a dashing cowboy, accompanied by Dogmeat, the iconic German Shepherd who is briefly seen devouring a radroach in the Fallout trailer. Meanwhile, Maximus (Aaron Moten) is a wannabe soldier, raised by the metallic Brotherhood of Steel military troop, looking to prove his worth to the super soldiers fearing that he might be cast aside at any moment. Towards the end, we're treated to visuals of battle as The Ghoul starts shooting people at a Western saloon, automated miniguns start firing at civilians, and an unnamed Vault 33 dweller with a fork stuck in her eye goes berserk. There's also a quick look at a Yao Guai — mutated black bear — easily tearing through heavy metal power armours and a Chris Parnell as a cyclops Vault resident.

Fallout also stars Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) as Lucy's father Hank, Moisés Arias (Nacho Libre), Sarita Choudhury (The Green Knight), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), and Zach Cherry (Severance). Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy helm the series, in addition to executive producing with game director Todd Howard. Nolan also directs the first three episodes and continues the filmmaking couple's partnership with Amazon Studios, which previously saw the sci-fi series Peripheral getting cancelled after the first season.

Fallout premieres April 12, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fallout

Fallout

  • Release Date 12 April 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, Xelia Mendes-Jones
  • Director
    Jonathan Nolan
  • Producer
    Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, James Altman
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: fallout, fallout tv show, fallout tv series, fallout tv show trailer, fallout tv show release date, fallout tv show cast, ella purnell, walton goggins, aaron moten, kyle maclachlan, todd howard, bethesda, fallout live action, jonathan nolan, lisa joy, amazon prime video, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Experts Weigh-In on Factors that Propelled BTC to Trade Above $40,000, a First Since May 2022

Related Stories

Fallout Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Irradiated Wasteland Filled With Ghouls, Giant Roaches, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. More OnePlus 12 Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch; Live Images Surface Online
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Renders, Specifications Leak Online: See Here
  4. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription at This Price
  5. Why the Government Has Banned 'Dark Patterns' on E-Commerce Platforms
  6. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  8. Vivo S18 Series, Vivo TWS 3e Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  10. Call of Duty: MW 3 Campaign Sheds Cinematic Set Pieces for Warzone Imitation
#Latest Stories
  1. Fallout Trailer Gives a Glimpse of Irradiated Wasteland Filled With Ghouls, Giant Roaches, More
  2. Tecno Spark Go (2024) With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc T606 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Crypto Experts Weigh-In on Factors that Propelled BTC to Trade Above $40,000, a First Since May 2022
  4. iPhone Li-Ion Battery Cells to Be Made in India by Japan’s TDK, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  5. WhatsApp Update to Bring Telegram-Style Search by Username Feature on Android: Report
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Surfaces Online
  7. Vivo S18 Series Confirmed to Launch on December 14, Key Specifications Teased, Vivo TWS 3e to Follow
  8. House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Promises More Bloodshed and Dragons
  9. Airtel Launches Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data: See Price, Validity
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $40,000 Mark, Attains 2023’s Highest Price Followed by Volatile Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »