Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer is finally here — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. At this year's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil, Warner Bros. dropped the first look at George Miller's prequel film, with Anya Taylor-Joy portraying the younger version of the skinhead wasteland heroine originally played by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Slated to release in May 2024, the film appears to have amped up on the explosions and frantic vehicular action, as the future Imperator is seen finding means to survive out in the desert and plotting her eventual escape. Continuing his decades-long trend, director Miller has again teamed up with Nico Lathouris to write this new Mad Max movie.

The trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens with a desperate woman's voice cutting through the gunshots: “Whatever you have to do, however long it takes, promise me you'll find your way home.” This is clearly directed at our protagonist Furiosa (Taylor-Joy) who is seen lost and dawdling about in the desert, presumably cut off from her bike gang abductors, who snatched her from the Green Place of Many Mothers, a lush haven in the sandy dunes where one could grow crops. It's the same location where the Vuvalini tribe were found residing among the crows in Mad Max: Fury Road when the older Furiosa (Theron) finally reunited with them, years later. This prequel shows the character's rebellious origins where she's caught amidst a ruthless gang war between two tyrants on a sweeping journey to the Citadel.

Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), the leader of a rowdy bike horde, is behind Furiosa's abduction, tagging her along for every hellish mission across the dystopian, barren landscape. A power struggle ensues when the gang runs into a much younger Immortan Joe, sporting ghost-like makeup and a breathing apparatus — a conflict Furiosa sees as a viable opportunity to escape, as she smears war paint (it's probably grease), grabs a buck load of firearms, and commandeers tanks to launch harpoons onto enemies. We might also learn how she loses her left forearm, leading her to brandish a prosthetic arm, as seen in the 2015 film. “The darkest of angels,” a bound-up Dementus says with a heavy Australian accent, staring up at a battle-hardened Furiosa, now sporting a buzz cut. “The question is… do you have it in you to make it epic?”

I'm not sure if director Miller did it intentionally, but in most scenes involving Hemsworth, he's seen wearing a blood-soaked cape, a visual choice that's heavily reminiscent of the Nordic God of Thunder Thor, which the actor is known for playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The previous film, Fury Road, opened to critical and commercial fanfare, grossing $380 million (about Rs. 3,166 crore) at the global box office — with Miller initially insistent on keeping Theron as the lead in the prequel through CGI de-ageing before plans fell apart. “Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley,” Miller said in an interview. Furiosa also stars Alyla Browne (The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart) and Tom Burke (The Wonder).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is out May 23 in theatres.

