Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the remastered bundle that contains three iconic GTA titles from Rockstar Games, is coming to Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday. Starting December 14, Netflix subscribers will get access to the trilogy on mobile via App Store, Google Play, and within the Netflix app. Released November 11, 2021, for PC and consoles, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings together three classic games — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — with visual, gameplay and quality of life improvements. While the original games are available on both iOS and Android, this marks the first time the remastered trilogy is heading to the mobile platform.

Netflix subscribers can now pre-register to play the trilogy, the platform said in its announcement. All three titles in the remastered bundle are updated for mobile and will feature the enhancements present in the console version.

The announcement comes right in time for the much-awaited trailer release for Grand Theft Auto 6. Earlier this month, publisher Rockstar Games confirmed that it would finally reveal a trailer for GTA 6. Perhaps the most eagerly awaited video game in history, Grand Theft Auto 6 has spent years in development and dodged multiple leaks — including a major hack that outed in-development gameplay footage from the upcoming title.

Last month, Netflix was reported to be looking to add a Grand Theft Auto title to its games portfolio. The streaming platform had held discussions with Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive over plans to release a GTA title for its catalogue via a licensing deal. Initially believed to be a new mobile GTA title, the talks seemed to have led to the remastered trilogy arriving on mobile.

Mobile versions of mainline GTA titles, which were later remastered for the trilogy bundle, already exist on both Android and iOS. Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are available to download as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy bundle on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. To compare, the app bundle costs Rs. 1,199 on the former. With the mobile release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, all Netflix subscribers will be able to play the three GTA titles, with upgrades to boot, for free.

Netflix is intent on adding more value to its subscription and is focussed on adding higher quality titles to its games service. Netflix Games is now a growing catalogue of over 80 mobile games across genres and has added acclaimed new mobile titles like Laya's Horizon and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals this year. The streamer also intends to offer games beyond mobile, with game streaming being tested on PC, Mac and smart TVs.

Earlier this month, the streaming giant announced new games based on in its hit shows Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, The Dragon Prince, and more.

In India, a mobile-only Netflix subscription begins at Rs. 149 per month. The Basic plan, which offers streaming at a reduced 720p resolution comes in at Rs. 199 per month, while the Standard plan with full-HD streaming costs Rs. 499 a month. The top tier Premium plan is priced at Rs. 649 and offers 4K, HDR streaming quality.

