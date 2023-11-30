Technology News
The remastered trilogy includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 November 2023 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition released November 11, 2021, for PC and consoles

Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy features improved visuals
  • Netflix subscription starts 149 per month for a mobile-only plan
  • Netflix Games now has over 80 mobile titles
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the remastered bundle that contains three iconic GTA titles from Rockstar Games, is coming to Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday. Starting December 14, Netflix subscribers will get access to the trilogy on mobile via App Store, Google Play, and within the Netflix app. Released November 11, 2021, for PC and consoles, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings together three classic games — Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — with visual, gameplay and quality of life improvements. While the original games are available on both iOS and Android, this marks the first time the remastered trilogy is heading to the mobile platform.

Netflix subscribers can now pre-register to play the trilogy, the platform said in its announcement. All three titles in the remastered bundle are updated for mobile and will feature the enhancements present in the console version.

The announcement comes right in time for the much-awaited trailer release for Grand Theft Auto 6. Earlier this month, publisher Rockstar Games confirmed that it would finally reveal a trailer for GTA 6. Perhaps the most eagerly awaited video game in history, Grand Theft Auto 6 has spent years in development and dodged multiple leaks — including a major hack that outed in-development gameplay footage from the upcoming title.

Last month, Netflix was reported to be looking to add a Grand Theft Auto title to its games portfolio. The streaming platform had held discussions with Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive over plans to release a GTA title for its catalogue via a licensing deal. Initially believed to be a new mobile GTA title, the talks seemed to have led to the remastered trilogy arriving on mobile.

Mobile versions of mainline GTA titles, which were later remastered for the trilogy bundle, already exist on both Android and iOS. Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are available to download as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy bundle on Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. To compare, the app bundle costs Rs. 1,199 on the former. With the mobile release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, all Netflix subscribers will be able to play the three GTA titles, with upgrades to boot, for free.

Netflix is intent on adding more value to its subscription and is focussed on adding higher quality titles to its games service. Netflix Games is now a growing catalogue of over 80 mobile games across genres and has added acclaimed new mobile titles like Laya's Horizon and Oxenfree II: Lost Signals this year. The streamer also intends to offer games beyond mobile, with game streaming being tested on PC, Mac and smart TVs.

Earlier this month, the streaming giant announced new games based on in its hit shows Money Heist, Shadow and Bone, The Dragon Prince, and more.

In India, a mobile-only Netflix subscription begins at Rs. 149 per month. The Basic plan, which offers streaming at a reduced 720p resolution comes in at Rs. 199 per month, while the Standard plan with full-HD streaming costs Rs. 499 a month. The top tier Premium plan is priced at Rs. 649 and offers 4K, HDR streaming quality.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Redmi Book 16, Redmi Book 14 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Chips: Price, Specifications

