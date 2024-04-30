Bethesda Director Todd Howard Hints at 2 Unannounced Fallout Projects

After the resounding success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video, the video game series on which the show is based has seen renewed interest across all platforms. Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 have become one of the most played games on Steam. Bethesda said last week that Fallout games had attracted close to five million players in a single day. In a new interview, studio director Todd Howard hinted at two unannounced Fallout projects, without detailing what they could be.

Speaking to Kinda Gunny Games, Howard talked about the success of the Fallout TV series, existing Fallout games and possible projects for the franchise going forward. “We look at what we're doing with the franchise, and then we say do we still feel good about — I can't reveal it now — but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise,” the Bethesda director said in the interview. “When is season 2 happening. What are we doing on mobile. What are we doing in 76. What are we doing with this thing. What are we doing with this other thing. And when are these landing,” he added, seemingly hinting at least two new unannounced Fallout projects.

There are no details on what the projects could be or when they would be released. A team at Bethesda has been working on The Elder Scrolls 6 and the studio has plans for additional content for their space RPG Starfield later this year. While the next mainline game in the Fallout franchise — Fallout 5 — is unlikely to be under development, smaller spinoff projects made in collaboration with other studios, like Fallout: New Vegas, could be in the works.

One of the projects could also be a remaster for Fallout 3. Leaked documents from Microsoft's trial with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last year revealed that Bethesda was working on Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remasters. The documents said that the Fallout 3 remaster would launch sometime in fiscal year 2024.

Bethesda is also working on additional content for Fallout 76. New and returning players have flocked to the game since the release of the Fallout TV series on Prime Video earlier this month. Bethesda confirmed last week that Fallout 76 attracted over one million players in a single day.

The studio also released the next-gen update for Fallout 4 last week, bringing native applications for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles. The free Fallout 4 update also arrived on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Fallout TV series released on Prime Video on April 10. With the entire first season available to steam from the get-go, the show reportedly brought in 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of availability. According to Amazon, Fallout is now the second most-watched title on its platform after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which came out in 2022.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.