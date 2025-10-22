Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar

The sixth instalment of the blockbuster American horror franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. The movie hit the theatres in May 2025, and fans and critics have praised the film. Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Now Final Destination- Bloodlines is available to watch in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The movie follows Stefanie uncovering a family curse leading to death's revenge. It has a very intense storyline with intense visuals.

When and Where to Watch Final Destination: Bloodlines?

The sixth instalment of the American supernatural horror franchise Final Destination: Bloodlines is now streaming on JioHotstar, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Afflicted by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find that one person who can break the circle and save her family from the horrific fate that as a matter of course awaits them.In 1968, a premonition by Iris Campbell of a restaurant tower collapsing and death begins hunting for the survivors and descendants. The movie revolves around Stefanie, a young college student who finds a dark secret about her family's past. It is a curse tied to death itself. Her grandmother's scary backstory of saving lives through a foreboding, which has ended up triggering a deadly chain of events, and now death is seeking revenge.

Cast and Crew of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein, the story of the movie is written by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor and Jon Watts. The cast consists of Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner and many more.

Reception

Final Destination: Bloodlines has an IMDB rating of 6.7/10.