Technology News
English Edition

Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth instalment, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2025 22:00 IST
Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth part, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Frequent violent nightmares afflict Final Destination-Bloodline
  • Stefanie, a college student, returns home to find the person
  • She finds the person who can break the cycle and save her family
Advertisement

The sixth instalment of the blockbuster American horror franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. The movie hit the theatres in May 2025, and fans and critics have praised the film. Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Now Final Destination- Bloodlines is available to watch in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The movie follows Stefanie uncovering a family curse leading to death's revenge. It has a very intense storyline with intense visuals.

When and Where to Watch Final Destination: Bloodlines?

The sixth instalment of the American supernatural horror franchise Final Destination: Bloodlines is now streaming on JioHotstar, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Afflicted by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find that one person who can break the circle and save her family from the horrific fate that as a matter of course awaits them.In 1968, a premonition by Iris Campbell of a restaurant tower collapsing and death begins hunting for the survivors and descendants. The movie revolves around Stefanie, a young college student who finds a dark secret about her family's past. It is a curse tied to death itself. Her grandmother's scary backstory of saving lives through a foreboding, which has ended up triggering a deadly chain of events, and now death is seeking revenge.

Cast and Crew of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein, the story of the movie is written by Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor and Jon Watts. The cast consists of Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner and many more.

Reception

Final Destination: Bloodlines has an IMDB rating of 6.7/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Final Destination: Bloodlines, JioHotstar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kadena Ceases Operations, Says Blockchain Will Run After Foundation Shuts
Perplexity’s Comet AI Browser Is Vulnerable to Prompt Injections, Says Brave
Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, iPad Pro Now Available in India
  2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
  3. JioSaavn Announces 'Limited-Time' Annual Plan: Price, Benefits
  4. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  5. OnePlus 15 Price Leaked; Could Be Cheaper Than its Predecessor at Launch
  6. OnePlus 15: Everything We Know Ahead of Its October 27 Launch in China
  7. OnePlus 15 Camera Details Revealed Ahead of October 27 Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 May Not Launch With a Rebranded Naming Scheme After All
  9. Apple Has Reportedly Slashed iPhone Air Production Due to This Reason
#Latest Stories
  1. Astrophotographer Captures Stunning “Raging Baboon Nebula” in Deep Space
  2. Cambridge Team Uncovers Unexpected Quantum Behaviour in Non-Metal Organic Molecule
  3. New Fossil Teeth Evidence Suggests Herbivorous Dinosaurs Preferred Nutrient-Rich, Textured Plants
  4. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch?
  5. Final Destination: Bloodlines Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. Vash Level 2 Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Janki Bodiwala Starrer Horror Movie
  7. Apple Working On iOS Framework That Simplifies One-Time App Data Transfers From iPhone to Android
  8. Tether User Base Crosses 500 Million Mark as Stablecoin Supply Nears $182 Billion
  9. Google's Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Add a Mic Lock Option for Longer Voice Commands: Report
  10. CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High-Severity Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »