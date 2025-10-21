Technology News
Valsala Club Is Streaming Now: Know All About the Malayali Comedy-Drama Movie

Valsala Club (2025) tells the story of a quirky village where sabotaging weddings has become an annual competition.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2025 23:54 IST
Photo Credit: Manorama Max

Valsala Club is a Malayalam comedy-drama about a village rivalry where weddings get sabotaged

Highlights
  • A village tradition of wedding sabotage sparks generational tension
  • Directed by Anush Mohan with a fresh cast and witty storytelling
  • Releasing on 26 Sep 2025 with comedy, drama, and cultural satire
Valsala Club is a comedy-drama directed by Anush Mohan, and it's his debut as a director. It is now running on the OTT platform for the viewers who watch from their own screens. It was released in theatres on September 26, 2025 and gained less attention as it clashed with other movies the day it got released. Valsala Club is a work of satire with fantasy, and it served as good content to see during the holidays. It is a light story with emotions wrapped in the form of satire.

When and Where to Watch

Valsala Club is streaming on Manorama Max from October 19, 2025, and viewers who are subscribed to it can watch at their time.

Trailer and Plot

It has been shot in Bharathakkumu, which is a backdrop to the film. This place is quite well-known for the unusual culture, wherein marriages are broken, and that is quite welcomed by all, instead of feeling shocked by it. There is an award named Mudakku Dand given to the people who save their children from being married. This is a practice carried out with pride.

There is a group named Valsala Club that goes against this trend. After this protest, the modernity and conservative practice intersect, and the goal turns upside down when a young woman comes to the village.

Cast and Crew

The cast involves Aristo Suresh, Mallika Sukumaran, Anil Raj, Jibin Gopinath, Arun Sol, Priya Sreejith, Deepu Karunakaran, and Deepu Navayikkulam. Roopesh Peethambaran, Akhil Kavalayoor, Vineeth Thattill, and Karthik Shankar are in important roles.

Reception

This is a light-hearted film and has got great reviews from viewers and critics and there is no IMDb rating yet.

 

Comments

Further reading: OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
