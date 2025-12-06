How to Use Telegram Web: A Step-by-Step Guide

Telegram Web offers a convenient way to access your Telegram chats directly from a web browser, allowing you to stay connected even when you are away from your phone. It mirrors your mobile conversations in real time, making it easy to send messages, share files, check media, and manage group chats without installing a separate desktop app. This browser-based version is useful for work, multitasking, or chatting while using a PC, as it provides quick access to your conversations alongside other tasks.

How to Use Telegram Web

Getting started with Telegram Web is straightforward, and you can sign in using the method you find most comfortable. Many users prefer the QR code login for its speed and simplicity, while others may choose to authenticate through their phone number if they do not have their device nearby.

Both options securely sync your account so you can continue your conversations seamlessly. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to access Telegram Web and highlight everything you need to know before logging in.

How to Use Telegram Web Using QR Code

On your computer, open any web browser and go to web.telegram.org. Next, take your smartphone and open the Telegram app as you normally would. Tap the menu icon (the three horizontal lines) or open Settings, depending on your device. From there, go to Devices and choose Link Desktop Device. Your phone will open a camera view, so simply point it at the QR code displayed on your computer screen. Once the QR code is scanned, your Telegram account will instantly open in the browser, and you'll be logged in automatically.

How to Use Telegram Web Using Phone Number

Start by opening a web browser on your computer and going to web.telegram.org. Next, click on Log in by phone number. When the page loads, select your country and enter your phone number, then click Next to continue. Telegram will send a confirmation code to your app, so open Telegram on your phone and check for the code. Type that code into the space provided on the website. Once you enter it correctly, your account will log in automatically, and you can start using Telegram Web right away.

FAQs

1. What is Telegram Web?

Telegram Web is a browser-based version of Telegram that lets you access your chats, send messages, and manage groups directly from your computer without installing a desktop app.

2. How do I log in to Telegram Web using a QR code?

You can log in by visiting web.telegram.org on your computer, opening Telegram on your phone, going to Settings > Devices > Link Desktop Device, and scanning the QR code shown on your screen.

3. Can I use Telegram Web without scanning a QR code?

Yes. You can log in with your phone number by entering it on web.telegram.org and confirming with the code sent to your Telegram app.

4. Does Telegram Web sync with my mobile app?

Yes. Telegram Web mirrors your mobile conversations in real time, allowing you to continue chats seamlessly from your browser.

5. Do I need to install anything to use Telegram Web?

No. Telegram Web works entirely in a web browser, so you don't need to download or install any software.