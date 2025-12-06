Technology News
English Edition

How to Use Telegram Web: A Step-by-Step Guide

Telegram Web is useful for work, multitasking, or chatting while using a PC, as it provides quick access to your conversations alongside other tasks. 

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2025 08:00 IST
How to Use Telegram Web: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dina Solomin

Telegram Web can be accessed by signing in with either a quick QR code scan or your phone number

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Telegram Web lets you access chats directly from a browser
  • It syncs messages in real time with your phone
  • Users need no installation to use Telegram Web
Advertisement

Telegram Web offers a convenient way to access your Telegram chats directly from a web browser, allowing you to stay connected even when you are away from your phone. It mirrors your mobile conversations in real time, making it easy to send messages, share files, check media, and manage group chats without installing a separate desktop app. This browser-based version is useful for work, multitasking, or chatting while using a PC, as it provides quick access to your conversations alongside other tasks. 

How to Use Telegram Web

Getting started with Telegram Web is straightforward, and you can sign in using the method you find most comfortable. Many users prefer the QR code login for its speed and simplicity, while others may choose to authenticate through their phone number if they do not have their device nearby.

Both options securely sync your account so you can continue your conversations seamlessly. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to access Telegram Web and highlight everything you need to know before logging in.

How to Use Telegram Web Using QR Code

  1. On your computer, open any web browser and go to web.telegram.org.
  2. Next, take your smartphone and open the Telegram app as you normally would.
  3. Tap the menu icon (the three horizontal lines) or open Settings, depending on your device.
  4. From there, go to Devices and choose Link Desktop Device.
  5. Your phone will open a camera view, so simply point it at the QR code displayed on your computer screen.
  6. Once the QR code is scanned, your Telegram account will instantly open in the browser, and you'll be logged in automatically.

How to Use Telegram Web Using Phone Number

  1. Start by opening a web browser on your computer and going to web.telegram.org.
  2. Next, click on Log in by phone number.
  3. When the page loads, select your country and enter your phone number, then click Next to continue.
  4. Telegram will send a confirmation code to your app, so open Telegram on your phone and check for the code.
  5. Type that code into the space provided on the website.
  6. Once you enter it correctly, your account will log in automatically, and you can start using Telegram Web right away.

FAQs

1. What is Telegram Web?
Telegram Web is a browser-based version of Telegram that lets you access your chats, send messages, and manage groups directly from your computer without installing a desktop app.

2. How do I log in to Telegram Web using a QR code?
You can log in by visiting web.telegram.org on your computer, opening Telegram on your phone, going to Settings > Devices > Link Desktop Device, and scanning the QR code shown on your screen.

3. Can I use Telegram Web without scanning a QR code?
Yes. You can log in with your phone number by entering it on web.telegram.org and confirming with the code sent to your Telegram app.

4. Does Telegram Web sync with my mobile app?
Yes. Telegram Web mirrors your mobile conversations in real time, allowing you to continue chats seamlessly from your browser.

5. Do I need to install anything to use Telegram Web?
No. Telegram Web works entirely in a web browser, so you don't need to download or install any software.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: How to Use Telegram Web, Telegram Web, Telegram
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco C85 5G Colourways, Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications, Features
Flipkart Buy Buy 2025 Sale: Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More to Get Discounts
How to Use Telegram Web: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ACT Fibernet Launches New Broadband Plans With Free OTT Subscriptions
  2. Xiaomi 17S Pro on Track to Launch in 2026, Tipster Claims
  3. Best Smartphones of 2025
  4. Realme P4x 5G Review
  5. Here's What India Searched For the Most on Google in 2025
  6. Motorola Edge 70 With Pantone's 2026 Colour, Swarovski Crystals Launched
  7. HMD 101, HMD 100 With Built-In Radio Launched in India at These Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 28 New Starlink Satellites as Falcon 9 Hits Another Milestone
  2. Misaligned Exoplanet Is Challenging How We Think Solar Systems Form
  3. Indian Dance Mudras May Revolutionise Robotic Hand Control, UMBC Study Shows
  4. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Now Streaming Online: Watch Ethan Hunt's Final Quest on This OTT Platform
  5. New Telescope Data Deepens the Mystery of How Fast the Universe Is Expanding
  6. Mammootty's Kalamkaval Reportedly Gets an OTT Partner: When, Where to Watch the Film Online?
  7. Astronomers Spot Galaxies Moving in Sync Across a 50-Million-Light-Year Stretch
  8. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Timeline Teased: Titled 'Scorched Earth', Know When, Where to Watch Online
  9. OpenAI, Jony Ive Lose Appeal on ‘io’ Brand as Court Upholds Decision
  10. Samsung Leads Market, Xiaomi Climbs to Third Position as India Tablet Shipments Decline 19.7 Percent in Q3 2025: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »