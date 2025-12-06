How to Use Telegram Web: A Step-by-Step Guide

Telegram Web is useful for work, multitasking, or chatting while using a PC, as it provides quick access to your conversations alongside other tasks.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dina Solomin
Telegram Web offers a convenient way to access your Telegram chats directly from a web browser, allowing you to stay connected even when you are away from your phone. It mirrors your mobile conversations in real time, making it easy to send messages, share files, check media, and manage group chats without installing a separate desktop app. This browser-based version is useful for work, multitasking, or chatting while using a PC, as it provides quick access to your conversations alongside other tasks.
Getting started with Telegram Web is straightforward, and you can sign in using the method you find most comfortable. Many users prefer the QR code login for its speed and simplicity, while others may choose to authenticate through their phone number if they do not have their device nearby.
Both options securely sync your account so you can continue your conversations seamlessly. In this guide, we will walk you through the steps to access Telegram Web and highlight everything you need to know before logging in.
1. What is Telegram Web?
Telegram Web is a browser-based version of Telegram that lets you access your chats, send messages, and manage groups directly from your computer without installing a desktop app.
2. How do I log in to Telegram Web using a QR code?
You can log in by visiting web.telegram.org on your computer, opening Telegram on your phone, going to Settings > Devices > Link Desktop Device, and scanning the QR code shown on your screen.
3. Can I use Telegram Web without scanning a QR code?
Yes. You can log in with your phone number by entering it on web.telegram.org and confirming with the code sent to your Telegram app.
4. Does Telegram Web sync with my mobile app?
Yes. Telegram Web mirrors your mobile conversations in real time, allowing you to continue chats seamlessly from your browser.
5. Do I need to install anything to use Telegram Web?
No. Telegram Web works entirely in a web browser, so you don't need to download or install any software.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement