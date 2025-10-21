Ganoshotru OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Bengali Crime-Thriller Online

Ganoshotru is an upcoming Bengali crime thriller series that is set to buzz your digital screens soon. This is an anthology series that revolves around the five of Bengal's most feared enemies that changed the dynamics of the state. From serial killers to dangerous gangsters, this series is inspired by true events and exemplifies their story with a blend of reality and a bit of fiction. The series is quite intense, and the sequences are promised to be nerve-wrenching on the same note.

When and Where to Watch Ganoshotru

This series will begin streaming from October 31st, 2025, only on Zee5, in the Bengali language. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ganoshotru

Ganoshotru is a crime-thriller anthology series that retells the story of Bengal's five most feared enemies that surfaced the terror within the individuals throughout the state. The retelling of their stories has explored their journey, ranging from their emergence to their downfall.

Likewise, the sequences will further delve deeper and showcase their transformation from ordinary people to one of the most feared villains of Bengal. Also, this series will feature killings, conspiracies, and intense circumstances.

Cast and Crew of Ganoshotru

This Bengali anthology series has been directed by Srimanta Sengupta, Modhura Palit, Sayan Dasgupta, Abhirup Ghosh, and Samik Roy Chawdhary. It stars Sajal Barui, Rashid Khan, Subrat Dutta, Ayush Das, and more in the key roles. The music composition has been delivered by Udayan D.

Reception of Ganoshotru

This series is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is not currently available.