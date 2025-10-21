Technology News
English Edition

Ganoshotru OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Bengali Crime-Thriller Online

Ganoshotru is an upcoming crime thriller anthology series that is set to land on Zee 5 on October 31st, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2025 23:50 IST
Ganoshotru OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Bengali Crime-Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Zee5

An anthology exploring Bengal’s five most feared enemies through a gripping mix of reality and fiction

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ganoshotru is an upcoming Bengali Crime Thriller Series
  • It explores the lives of the five most feared criminals of Bengal
  • Streaming begins from Oct 31st, 2025, only on Zee 5
Advertisement

Ganoshotru is an upcoming Bengali crime thriller series that is set to buzz your digital screens soon. This is an anthology series that revolves around the five of Bengal's most feared enemies that changed the dynamics of the state. From serial killers to dangerous gangsters, this series is inspired by true events and exemplifies their story with a blend of reality and a bit of fiction. The series is quite intense, and the sequences are promised to be nerve-wrenching on the same note.

When and Where to Watch Ganoshotru

This series will begin streaming from October 31st, 2025, only on Zee5, in the Bengali language. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ganoshotru

Ganoshotru is a crime-thriller anthology series that retells the story of Bengal's five most feared enemies that surfaced the terror within the individuals throughout the state. The retelling of their stories has explored their journey, ranging from their emergence to their downfall.

Likewise, the sequences will further delve deeper and showcase their transformation from ordinary people to one of the most feared villains of Bengal. Also, this series will feature killings, conspiracies, and intense circumstances.

Cast and Crew of Ganoshotru

This Bengali anthology series has been directed by Srimanta Sengupta, Modhura Palit, Sayan Dasgupta, Abhirup Ghosh, and Samik Roy Chawdhary. It stars Sajal Barui, Rashid Khan, Subrat Dutta, Ayush Das, and more in the key roles. The music composition has been delivered by Udayan D.

Reception of Ganoshotru

This series is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is not currently available.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, Zee5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mr Shudai OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Punjabi Horror-Comedy
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities

Related Stories

Ganoshotru OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Bengali Crime-Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  3. Sony WH-1000XM6 Review: The Best Just Got Better
  4. OpenAI's AI-Powered Web Browser Is Here: Know What It Can Do
  5. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  7. iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets You Tone Down Apple's Liquid Glass Design
  8. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam With These Message Limits
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launching Today: Know Price, Features, and Specifications
  2. NASA and ESA Trace Mysterious Lunar Flashes to Meteors and Gas Leaks
  3. Valsala Club Is Streaming Now: Know All About the Malayali Comedy-Drama Movie
  4. Ganoshotru OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Bengali Crime-Thriller Online
  5. Mr Shudai OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Punjabi Horror-Comedy
  6. SpaceX May Miss First Crewed Moon Landing as NASA Reopens Artemis Bid
  7. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-Powered Web Browser With Agentic Capabilities
  8. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  10. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »