Oscars Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ to Everything Everywhere All at Once

India scored a double win at the 2023 Oscars, with RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and short documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 March 2023 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from RRR

Highlights
  • RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ was performed live on stage at the 2023 Oscars
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once won six awards, including Best Picture
  • All Quiet on the Western Front was named Best International Feature

Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the biggest prize at the 2023 Oscars, held live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening local time. In addition to Best Picture, the uber-creative film nabbed six more awards, crowning Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert as the best directors and original screenwriters of the year. India scored a double win at the ceremony, with RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu' emerging as the Best Original Song of the year, whilst also stealing the spotlight with a live performance on stage. Composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award, defeating heavyweights ranging from Rihanna's ‘Lift Me Up' to Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand.' Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial debut The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards.

Hopping across multiple dimensions, an offering unique images of a traditional Chinese-American mother, Michelle Yeoh was named the Best Actress, triumphing over Cate Blanchett's commanding performance in Tár. Adding to Everything Everywhere All at Once's trophy display were Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. The film also secured a trophy in the editing category at the 2023 Oscars. Brendan Fraser winning the award for Best Actor was another key highlight from the event, reclaiming his position in mainstream Hollywood with his emotionally-scarring portrayal of an obese, 600-pound (272 kg) man in The Whale. Clearly, production company A24 is enjoying a good year.

The German anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front was deemed as the Best International Feature Film this year, beating out critical-darling Argentina, 1985. The Best Picture winner at the BAFTAs last month also earned trophies for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design at the 2023 Oscars. James Cameron's much-delayed sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water rightfully took the prize for Best Visual Effects, while continuing to revel in the no. 3 spot among the highest-grossing movies of all time.

With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's Oscars:

2023 Oscar winners — the full list

2023 Oscar for Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

###2023 Oscar for Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

2023 Oscar for Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — WINNER
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun

2023 Oscar for Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley, Women Talking — WINNER
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

2023 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany — WINNER
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland

2023 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
The Sea Beast

2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Navalny — WINNER
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters

2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers — WINNER
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

2023 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye — WINNER
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

2023 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNER
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

2023 Oscar for Best Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Monika Willi, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR — WINNER
“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges
The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray &Andy Nelson
Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller

2023 Oscar for Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter, Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin, Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy, Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

2023 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin & Anne Marie Bradley — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend & Joel Harlow
Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird & Aldo Signoretti

2023 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter — WINNER
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

2023 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Language English, Mandarin, Cantonese
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr, Tallie Medel
  • Director
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • Producer
    Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
The Whale

  • Language English
  • Cast
    Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, Ty Simpkins, Sathya Sridharan
  • Director
    Darren Aronofsky
  • Producer
    Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel
Women Talking

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey, Emily Mitchell, Kate Hallett, Liv McNeil, Claire Foy, Sheila McCarthy, Jessie Buckley, Michelle McLeod, Kira Guloien, Shayla Brown, Frances McDormand, Vivien Endicott Douglas, Ben Whishaw, August Winter, Lochlan Ray Miller, Nathaniel McParland, Will Bowes, Eli Ham, Emily Drake, Caroline Gillis
  • Director
    Sarah Polley
  • Producer
    Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand
All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Release Date 28 October 2022
  • Language English, German
  • Genre Action, Drama, War
  • Cast
    Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Felix Kammerer, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Devid Striesow, Sebastian Hülk
  • Director
    Edward Berger
  • Producer
    Daniel Brühl, Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert, Clive Barker, Marc Toberoff, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Guillermo Del Toro&rsquo;s Pinocchio

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton
  • Director
    Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
  • Producer
    Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
Navalny

  • Language Russian, English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary, Thriller
  • Cast
    Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, Maria Pevchikh, Christo Grozev, Leonid Volkov
  • Director
    Daniel Roher
  • Producer
    Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Amy Entelis, Alexandra Hannibal, Melanie Miller, Maria Pevchikh, Odessa Rae, Courtney Sexton
The Elephant Whisperers

  • Release Date 8 December 2022
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Documentary
  • Cast
    Bomman, Bellie, Raghu, Ammu
  • Director
    Kartiki Gonsalves
  • Producer
    Guneet Monga, Achin Jain
RRR

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Cast
    N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Spandan Chaturvedi, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran
  • Director
    S. S. Rajamouli
  • Producer
    D. V. Danayya
Top Gun: Maverick
  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director
    Joseph Kosinski
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
Comment
