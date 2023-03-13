Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the biggest prize at the 2023 Oscars, held live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening local time. In addition to Best Picture, the uber-creative film nabbed six more awards, crowning Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert as the best directors and original screenwriters of the year. India scored a double win at the ceremony, with RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu' emerging as the Best Original Song of the year, whilst also stealing the spotlight with a live performance on stage. Composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award, defeating heavyweights ranging from Rihanna's ‘Lift Me Up' to Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand.' Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial debut The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards.

Hopping across multiple dimensions, an offering unique images of a traditional Chinese-American mother, Michelle Yeoh was named the Best Actress, triumphing over Cate Blanchett's commanding performance in Tár. Adding to Everything Everywhere All at Once's trophy display were Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. The film also secured a trophy in the editing category at the 2023 Oscars. Brendan Fraser winning the award for Best Actor was another key highlight from the event, reclaiming his position in mainstream Hollywood with his emotionally-scarring portrayal of an obese, 600-pound (272 kg) man in The Whale. Clearly, production company A24 is enjoying a good year.

The German anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front was deemed as the Best International Feature Film this year, beating out critical-darling Argentina, 1985. The Best Picture winner at the BAFTAs last month also earned trophies for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design at the 2023 Oscars. James Cameron's much-delayed sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water rightfully took the prize for Best Visual Effects, while continuing to revel in the no. 3 spot among the highest-grossing movies of all time.

With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's Oscars:

2023 Oscar winners — the full list

2023 Oscar for Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

###2023 Oscar for Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

2023 Oscar for Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — WINNER

Austin Butler, Elvis

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

2023 Oscar for Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley, Women Talking — WINNER

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

2023 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany — WINNER

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

2023 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

The Sea Beast

2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature

Navalny — WINNER

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers — WINNER

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

2023 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye — WINNER

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

2023 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNER

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

2023 Oscar for Best Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Monika Willi, Tár

2023 Oscar for Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR — WINNER

“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Oscar for Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray &Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller

2023 Oscar for Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper — WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter, Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin, Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy, Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

2023 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin & Anne Marie Bradley — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend & Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird & Aldo Signoretti

2023 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter — WINNER

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

2023 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

