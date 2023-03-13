Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the biggest prize at the 2023 Oscars, held live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening local time. In addition to Best Picture, the uber-creative film nabbed six more awards, crowning Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert as the best directors and original screenwriters of the year. India scored a double win at the ceremony, with RRR's ‘Naatu Naatu' emerging as the Best Original Song of the year, whilst also stealing the spotlight with a live performance on stage. Composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award, defeating heavyweights ranging from Rihanna's ‘Lift Me Up' to Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand.' Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial debut The Elephant Whisperers won the award for Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards.
Hopping across multiple dimensions, an offering unique images of a traditional Chinese-American mother, Michelle Yeoh was named the Best Actress, triumphing over Cate Blanchett's commanding performance in Tár. Adding to Everything Everywhere All at Once's trophy display were Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. The film also secured a trophy in the editing category at the 2023 Oscars. Brendan Fraser winning the award for Best Actor was another key highlight from the event, reclaiming his position in mainstream Hollywood with his emotionally-scarring portrayal of an obese, 600-pound (272 kg) man in The Whale. Clearly, production company A24 is enjoying a good year.
The German anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front was deemed as the Best International Feature Film this year, beating out critical-darling Argentina, 1985. The Best Picture winner at the BAFTAs last month also earned trophies for Best Cinematography and Best Production Design at the 2023 Oscars. James Cameron's much-delayed sci-fi sequel Avatar: The Way of Water rightfully took the prize for Best Visual Effects, while continuing to revel in the no. 3 spot among the highest-grossing movies of all time.
With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's Oscars:
2023 Oscar winners — the full list
2023 Oscar for Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
###2023 Oscar for Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
2023 Oscar for Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, The Whale — WINNER
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
2023 Oscar for Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
2023 Oscar for Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
2023 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley, Women Talking — WINNER
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig and Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
2023 Oscar for Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany — WINNER
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
2023 Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
The Sea Beast
2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Feature
Navalny — WINNER
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
2023 Oscar for Best Documentary – Short Subject
The Elephant Whisperers — WINNER
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
2023 Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye — WINNER
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
2023 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — WINNER
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
2023 Oscar for Best Cinematography
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
2023 Oscar for Best Film Editing
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Monika Willi, Tár
2023 Oscar for Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best Original Song
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR — WINNER
“Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 Oscar for Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon & Mark Taylor — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel & Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers & Michael Hedges
The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray &Andy Nelson
Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson & Michael Keller
2023 Oscar for Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front – Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck, Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water – Production Design: Dylan Cole & Ben Procter, Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
Babylon – Production Design: Florencia Martin, Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
Elvis – Production Design: Catherine Martin & Karen Murphy, Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
The Fabelmans – Production Design: Rick Carter, Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara
2023 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin & Anne Marie Bradley — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker & Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend & Joel Harlow
Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird & Aldo Signoretti
2023 Oscar for Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth Carter — WINNER
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan
2023 Oscar for Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
