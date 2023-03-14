Technology News

Netflix Announces Third Season for Delhi Crime, Mismatched, Kota Factory, She

Delhi Crime, fronted by Shefali Shah, follows the officers of Delhi police as they investigate high-profile crimes in the national capital.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 March 2023 23:39 IST


She, written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, features Aaditi Pohankar in the central role

Streamer Netflix on Tuesday ordered third seasons of their critically-acclaimed and popular shows, including Delhi Crime, Mismatched and Kota Factory.

Netflix has also announced third seasons of reality TV series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Imtiaz Ali-created She.

The streamer shared the news in a teaser video posted on Instagram.

"Shway Shway! It's time to refill your coffee cups because these favourites are coming back for a NEW SEASON with a whole lotta twists, crime and drama!" Netflix wrote in the caption.

Delhi Crime, fronted by Shefali Shah, follows the officers of Delhi police as they investigate high-profile crimes in the national capital. The show's first two seasons were inspired by both real and fictional events.

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, Mismatched is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

It follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Kota Factory, directed by Raghav Subbu, is about Vaibhav, a young student on his journey to Maheshwari — one of Kota's leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives follows the lives of four Bollywood wives — Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni).

The show is produced by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions.

She, written and created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, features Aaditi Pohankar in the central role of an undercover Mumbai constable. It is produced by Viacom 18 Studios' Tipping Point and Window Seat Films. 

