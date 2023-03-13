Technology News

The original Japanese show’s host Takeshi Kitano returns as the resurrected Castle Lord in the reboot series.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 13 March 2023 17:54 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Takeshi's Castle

  • Takeshi’s Castle reboot will follow the same format as the original
  • The Japanese series inspired other physical game shows internationally
  • A Hindi-dubbed version aired on the Pogo TV channel in India in the 2000s

Takeshi's Castle is returning this April, and ahead of that, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its cast lineup. Serving as a reboot of the original 1980s Japanese game show, Takeshi Kitano returns as a resurrected Castle Lord, setting up challenging obstacles for its participants. Other additions include Osamu Shitara (Star Wars Rebels) and Yuki Himura as the chief retainer and vassal of Takeshi's Castle, respectively. Comedians Shinya Ueda, Naomi Watanabe, and Ennosuke Ichikawa IV will appear as governors of three castles guarding the centre of Takeshi's Castle. TV presenter Hayato Tani and Subaru Kimura — best known for voicing Takeshi Goda/ Gian in the Doraemon anime — serve as the attack captains.

Takeshi's Castle is filled with fundamentals of variety shows,” castle lord Kitano said in a prepared statement. “The way people boldly try something nearly impossible and end up failing is one of the most fun things to watch. I hope you enjoy the show without thinking too much.” For the uninitiated, Takeshi's Castle was a Japanese game show, where over 100 determined volunteer contestants would participate in an array of well-designed physical challenges, such as balancing on a surfboard, swinging across a muddy pit, navigating across giant trolling pins, a claustrophobic maze game, and a whole lot more. While most challenges are based on skill and brains, some lean heavily towards luck, instantly disqualifying unlucky participants. By eliminating Takeshi in a laser-gun-based cart battle, the player would win ¥1 million (about Rs. 6,14,000), at the time.

takeshis castle reboot inline image takeshis castle reboot inline image

The Ball Run course has contestants climb up a steep slope while avoiding giant boulders
Photo Credit: Viacom/Comedy Central

The series spawned several other international versions of Takeshi's Castle and even inspired physical game shows such as Wipeout in the US and Total Wipeout in the UK. In India, a shortened version of the original Japanese Takeshi's Castle was aired on the Pogo TV channel, featuring comedic Hindi dubbing/ commentary by Jaaved Jaffrey (Jaadugar), which was perhaps the biggest draw of the show and made it quite popular for Indian audiences when it aired in the 2000s. When news about the aforementioned reboot broke last year, the actor expressed his interest in lending hilarious commentary for Hindi-speaking audiences. Currently, there is no word on whether dubs will be included in the Amazon Prime Video version.

While Takeshi's Castle's commentary style might sound aged to a modern audience — if they follow the same format — it will be interesting to see what tech they use to make challenges more daunting. Proximity sensors could be a good way to modernise the show, while another cool idea would be to have the contestants wear GoPro or other action cameras, so we get to experience the impact first-hand when some giant rubber beam slaps against their faces or they fall head-first into mud.

Takeshi's Castle reboot will be available for streaming in late April on Amazon Prime Video.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: takeshis castle, takeshis castle reboot, takeshis castle games, takeshis castle reboot amazon, takeshis castle coming back, takeshis castle reboot cast, takeshi kitano, osamu shitara, yuki himura, shinya ueda, naomi watanabe, ennosuke ichikawa iv, hayato tani, subaru kimura, amazon prime video, pogo tv, india, Jaaved Jaffrey
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Philips TAH8506BK Headphones
