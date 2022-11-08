Glass Onion trailer is here. Late on Monday, Netflix unveiled a new two-and-a-half-minute trailer for writer-director Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel, with Daniel Craig returning in the lead as detective Benoit Blanc. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — that's the full unwieldy title for the second Knives Out movie — Blanc travels to Greece to “peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.” Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista make up the colourful cast.

Glass Onion trailer

The new Glass Onion trailer opens with the entire gang assembling at tech billionaire Miles Bron's (Norton) private Greek island for a “murder mystery party”. The victim? Bron himself. The tech mogul has even invited Blanc (Craig), with the detective supposedly there to help Bron's friends investigate the clues he's hidden. The person who names the killer, wins the game, Bron states simply. But when someone ends up dead for real, it turns into a real job for Blanc.

Naturally, accusations start flying everywhere between the rich folks in the new Glass Onion trailer. Bron's ex-business partner Cassandra Brand (Monáe) claims “everyone would stab a friend in the back to hold on to this rich ba--ard.” YouTube star and “men's rights activist” Duke Cody (Bautista) sees something suspicious, there's a flashback scene where Bron has long hair, and there's even supposedly a courtroom scene where Brand and Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Hahn) are facing off.

“They're all performing,” Johnson told Netflix Tudum. “They're all operating in an elevated way. It's not a family in the middle of New England working their stuff out [as we saw on Knives Out]. These are people who are all making their living, whether it's as politicians or as rock star scientists, or as fashion magnates.”

Johnson also noted that “the mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you're making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle. That's actually still the hard part — creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting, and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

The rest of the new Glass Onion trailer is made up of suggestive glances, wild parties, motorbike rides, and a tease that Blanc himself is in the killer's crosshairs. At the end of the second trailer for the second Knives Out movie, Brand notes that Blanc must be great at Clue, the murder mystery board game where players must figure out the victim, the weapon used, and the location of the crime. But Blanc insists he's “very bad at dumb things. Ticking boxes, running around, searching all the rooms. It's just a terrible, terrible game.”

Alongside the release of the new Glass Onion trailer, Craig shared his views on returning for the Knives Out sequel: “It was a no-brainer, really, just to come and work with Rian again. We had such an amazing cast in the last one and I didn't know how we were going to top that, but we've equalled it. The working experience, just to come on set and make these movies, is such fun.”

Johnson added: “To have a continuing working relationship with one of the best actors on the planet who's also a completely lovely guy... I'd be a fool to not jump at that opportunity.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available December 23 on Netflix. In select theatres in the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand, Glass Onion will get a one-week limited release on November 23. There are no theatrical plans for the second Knives Out film in India.

