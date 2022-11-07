Technology News
Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1 Title Revealed as “The Crawl”

The title was revealed as part of the Stranger Things Day celebration in the US.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Stranger Things 4 is the most-watched English language series on Netflix

Highlights
  • Season 5 will be mainly set in Hawkins, and explore Upside Down’s history
  • The Duffer Brothers commenced work on the script back in August
  • Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will play a ‘big part’ in the final season

Stranger Things 5 episode 1 title has been revealed. To close out its Stranger Things Day 2022 celebration, held November 6 in the US, Netflix revealed that the first episode of the final season of Stranger Things is called “Chapter One: The Crawl.” The title was revealed on Twitter via what appears to be the script, written by creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers. The duo commenced work on the screenplay on August 1, exactly a month after Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 premiered on Netflix.

Without context, the Stranger Things season 5 episode 1 title “The Crawl” feels too vague. Speaking to Collider on the premise for the final season, creator Matt Duffer revealed that the upcoming chapter will be primarily be set within Hawkins, as they explore the history behind the parallel, horrifying truths of the Upside Down universe. The realm where the Demogorgon, Shadow Monster, and the Mind Flayer ravished in, before stepping into the real world and creating havoc. Stranger Things 4 saw our lead characters wilfully delving into the Upside Down, as means to take down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). As that alternate dimension and its ghoulishness start merging with Hawkins, we can expect a lot more overlap between the two locales.

“The big reveals that are coming in season 5 are really about the Upside Down itself, which we only start to hint at. There is that moment where we realise in episode seven this year [Stranger Things 4] that it's frozen in time,” Ross Duffer explained in the interview, stressing that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will play a “big part” in the final season. In the first season, Will was captured by the Demogorgon, and strung up in a different version of Hawkins' public library.

Stranger Things season 5 is reportedly set to begin filming in 2023, with returning stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Beyers, David Harbour (Black Widow) as police chief Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) as Eleven/ Jane Hopper, Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Charlie Heaton as Will's older brother Jonathan Byers.

In its first 28 days of release, Stranger Things 4 — Vol.1 and Vol. 2 combined — generated 1.352 billion viewing hours on Netflix, claiming first place as the most-watched English language series on Netflix. The series stands second when it comes to worldwide releases, trailing behind South Korean hit Squid Game, which tallied up 1.650 billion hours in the same time span.

Reports from last month also revealed that the Duffer Brothers had found its writer for the Death Note live-action series in Halia Abdel-Meguid. Under their new production banner Upside Down Pictures, the directing duo confirmed the adaptation of the critically-acclaimed manga/ anime in July, alongside a project based on Stephen King's The Talisman. The studio also has a stage play planned within the Stranger Things mythology, alongside a spin-off series.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn
  • Director
    The Duffer Brothers
  • Music Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon
  • Producer
    The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson
  • Production
    21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre
  • Certificate 16+
Further reading: stranger things season 5, stranger things 5, stranger things season 5 episode titles, stranger things season 5 episode 1, stranger things season 5 update, stranger things day, the duffer brothers, netflix, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
