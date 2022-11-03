Technology News
The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Renews Neil Gaiman's Fantasy Series

Nearly three months after the release of season 1.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 3 November 2022 14:41 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix/ Liam Daniel

The Sandman season 1 released with 10 episodes, and a surprise 11th episode

  • The Sandman followed Tom Sturridge's Morpheus, the king of dreams
  • DC Comics accidentally tweeted the news of The Sandman renewal
  • The Sandman is a live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular graphic

The Sandman, the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular graphic novel, has been renewed by streaming service Netflix for the second season.

News of the renewal leaked earlier on Wednesday via a since-deleted tweet from DC Comics, the publisher of the book. The formal announcement came in the evening.

Gaiman said he is elated to work with Netflix, Warner Bros., fellow executive producers Allan Heinberg, and David Goyer, to bring more stories from The Sandman books to life.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established 'Sandman' fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," Gaiman said in a prepared statement.

"There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet).

"Nobody is going to be happier about this than The Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are.

"And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell."

The 10-episode first season of The Sandman followed Tom Sturridge's Morpheus, the king of dreams, who escapes after being held captive for 105 years and sets out to restore order in his kingdom.

A surprise 11th episode followed two weeks after the August 5 release of the debut season.

The Sandman also stars Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston.

