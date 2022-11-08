Technology News
loading

Gears of War Netflix Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series in the Works

Coinciding with the 16th anniversary of the Xbox franchise.

By ANI |  Updated: 8 November 2022 10:39 IST
Gears of War Netflix Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series in the Works

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @netflix

The first Gears of War game was launched exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2006

Highlights
  • Several attempts have been made to adapt Gears of War for the big screen
  • Gears of War game featured a macho team of troops known as Delta Squad
  • The Coalition has collaborated with Netflix on the planned adaptations

Gears of War, one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Monday that it will produce a feature film adaptation of the sci-fi shooter game, followed by an adult animated series. The streamer also mentions the "possibility of additional stories to follow."

The Coalition, a video game developer that took over Gears of War when Microsoft purchased the series' licence from original creator Epic Games, has collaborated with Netflix on the planned adaptations.

The first Gears of War game was launched exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2006. It featured a macho team of troops known as Delta Squad as they battled the Locust Horde, a subterranean extra-terrestrial civilisation that decimates humanity.

Marcus Fenix, Dominic 'Dom' Santiago, Augustus Cole, and Damon Baird were the core Delta Squad members. They utilised heavy-duty guns, rocket launchers, and lancers — rifles with chainsaws attached — to dispatch the Locust swarms.

Since then, the Gears of War franchise has sold over 40 million copies across five primary entries and various spin-offs, making it one of the most popular Xbox franchises.

The games are credited with redefining the third-person shooter video game genre, including suitable options that allow players to take on the Locust Horde with a friend.

The Netflix announcement coincides with the 16th anniversary of the first Gears of War game.

Several attempts have been made throughout the years to adapt Gears of War for the big screen.

A film adaptation was temporarily lofted by New Line Cinema in 2007 before Scott Stuber, who is currently in charge of Netflix's original content, joined Epic Games as a producer in 2014.

In 2018, Universal Pictures recruited F. Scott Frazier to write an adaptation, but no further action was taken.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gears of War, Gears of War Netflix, Gears of War movie, Gears of War series, The Coalition, Xbox, Xbox 360, Epic Games, Microsoft
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 Brings Footballers, New Multiplayer Map
Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
Revisiting Samsung's Foldable Phones

Related Stories

Gears of War Netflix Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series in the Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  2. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  3. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  4. Netflix Is Making a Gears of War Movie and Animated Series
  5. Smartphone App Can Assess Structural Integrity of Bridges, Study Shows
  6. Flipkart Losses Widened to Over Rs. 7,800 Crore in FY22: Details
  7. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  8. OnePlus 10T 5G First Impressions: Things Have Changed
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  10. Why Gigi Hadid Deleted Her Twitter Account After Elon Musk Takeover Deal
#Latest Stories
  1. Mastodon Hailed as Open Alternative to Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: All You Need to Know
  2. Snap Sounds Creator Fund With Monthly Grants of Up to Rs. 40 Lakh for Emerging Artists in India Announced
  3. Nokia G60 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications
  4. Gears of War Netflix Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series in the Works
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 Brings Footballers, New Multiplayer Map
  6. Flipkart Losses Widened to Over Rs. 7,800 Crore, Net Income Increased by 20 Percent in FY22
  7. Unacademy to Cut 10 Percent of Workforce in Second Round of Layoffs Over 'Harsh Economic Conditions'
  8. WhatsApp Business Beta Users Nudged to Link Facebook, Instagram Accounts to Reach More Users
  9. Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  10. Redmi K60 Series Camera Details Tipped, Could Pack OIS Enabled Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.