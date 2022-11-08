Gears of War, one of the most popular Xbox video game series of all time, is coming to Netflix.

Netflix announced Monday that it will produce a feature film adaptation of the sci-fi shooter game, followed by an adult animated series. The streamer also mentions the "possibility of additional stories to follow."

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

The Coalition, a video game developer that took over Gears of War when Microsoft purchased the series' licence from original creator Epic Games, has collaborated with Netflix on the planned adaptations.

The first Gears of War game was launched exclusively on the Xbox 360 in 2006. It featured a macho team of troops known as Delta Squad as they battled the Locust Horde, a subterranean extra-terrestrial civilisation that decimates humanity.

Marcus Fenix, Dominic 'Dom' Santiago, Augustus Cole, and Damon Baird were the core Delta Squad members. They utilised heavy-duty guns, rocket launchers, and lancers — rifles with chainsaws attached — to dispatch the Locust swarms.

Since then, the Gears of War franchise has sold over 40 million copies across five primary entries and various spin-offs, making it one of the most popular Xbox franchises.

The games are credited with redefining the third-person shooter video game genre, including suitable options that allow players to take on the Locust Horde with a friend.

The Netflix announcement coincides with the 16th anniversary of the first Gears of War game.

Several attempts have been made throughout the years to adapt Gears of War for the big screen.

A film adaptation was temporarily lofted by New Line Cinema in 2007 before Scott Stuber, who is currently in charge of Netflix's original content, joined Epic Games as a producer in 2014.

In 2018, Universal Pictures recruited F. Scott Frazier to write an adaptation, but no further action was taken.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.