'Guns And Gulaabs' Motion Poster Unveiled, Web Series Releases August 18 on Netflix

The upcoming series features actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

By ANI | Updated: 1 August 2023 14:54 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying while beating someone

Highlights
  • 'Guns and Gulaabs' will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix
  • The motion poster introduces Dulquer Salmaan as Arjun Varma
  • The official trailer of the series will be released on August 2

The makers of the upcoming series ‘Guns and Gulaabs' on Tuesday unveiled a new motion poster featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan. Taking to Instagram, director duo Raj and DK shared the motion poster and captioned it, “ Suave, slick and sharp… what can you say to a guy with a gun, spouting philosophy! Introducing Arjun Varma @dqsalmaan! Guns & Gulaabs Trailer out TOMORROW!!” The motion poster introduces Dulquer Salmaan as Arjun Varma. He can be seen in a dapper look holding a gun in his hand. Soon after the makers unveiled the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

 

“Arjun Varma is going to be our fav character,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Too good.” The makers will be unveiling the official trailer of the series on August 2. Pulling off a casting coup, ‘Guns and Gulaabs' is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. From the first kill to the first kiss in Gulaabganj, anything can happen as gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets, as per the description for the series.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the '90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it with humour. Recently the makers unveiled the official teaser of the series.

The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying while beating someone. He is seen talking about one's dark side in the background. Glimpses of Dulquer as a policeman are also visible in the clip. Adarsh Gourav has also marked his presence, appearing to play a thug in the project. Helmed by Raj & DK, 'Guns and Gulaabs' will premiere on the streaming platform Netflix on August 18.

Guns &amp; Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs

  • Release Date 18 August 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah
  • Director
    Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
  • Producer
    Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.
