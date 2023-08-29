Technology News

The Idol Has Been Cancelled at HBO After Five-Episode-Long First Season

One of its stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph previously claimed that there were plans for a second season of The Idol.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 29 August 2023 11:26 IST
The Idol Has Been Cancelled at HBO After Five-Episode-Long First Season

Photo Credit: Eddy Chen/ HBO

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp in a still from The Idol

Highlights
  • The Idol season 1 originally had 6 episodes under Amy Seimetz’s direction
  • It was poorly received for its overtly graphic scenes, poor direction
  • HBO stopped revealing viewer metrics after the first 2 episodes

The Idol has been cancelled at HBO, after just one season. HBO has chosen not to renew the controversial series from Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd' Tesfaye, which was subjected to poor reception from both critics and audiences alike. Season 1 ended after merely five episodes, despite initially mentioning six planned episodes. This caused many to wonder if the studio was pulling the plug on the show early on due to hate-watching, albeit it was claimed later that it was a communication error. When rumours about the cancellation of a second season began making rounds in June, HBO's PR team stepped in to say that a decision had not been made.

The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response,” an HBO spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.” While some actors signed on for the show thinking it was a limited series, star Da'Vine Joy Randolph claimed in an interview that The Idol was always planned to have a second season and that HBO was ‘happy' with how it turned out. Despite her comments, HBO stopped showing viewer data after the first two episodes.

The premiere drew 913,000 views across HBO cable and Max (formerly, HBO Max), which was 17 percent lower than co-creator Levinson's previous hit series Euphoria (1.1 million viewers). Episode 2 dipped slightly to 800,000 viewers, after which the studio stopped putting out data. At the time, HBO attributed the drop in view count to linear television viewers, which made sense considering The Idol is targeted at a younger demographic — most of whom would ideally prefer streaming platforms over the TV channel. In India, the show was made available to stream on JioCinema, though Viacom18 hasn't revealed any metrics yet. The Idol opened to a 19 percent average rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with key points of criticism being the overtly graphic sexual scenes and the lack of direction.

Dialogue from the show was heavily memed on the internet, specifically, the dirty talk uttered by The Weeknd, who played the cult leader Tedros who invaded pop star Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) life. Back in March, a Rolling Stone report touched upon The Idol's on-set turmoil, where its original director Amy Seimetz (Upstream Color) exited the project when 80 percent of the work was done. The focus was meant to be on the struggles and exploitation of a rising pop star in Los Angeles, before Levinson came on board and overwrote most of Seimetz's work to glorify the toxic relationship between Depp and Tesfaye's characters. He also ended up directing all episodes. It was also revealed that co-creator Tesfaye/ The Weeknd felt like the show was originally leaning ‘too much into a female perspective.'

All five episodes of The Idol are now available to stream on JioCinema in India, and Max wherever available.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Idol

The Idol

  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Jennie Ruby Jane, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, Hank Azaria
  • Director
    Sam Levinson
  • Producer
    Joe Epstein, Reza Fahim, Aaron L. Gilbert, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, The Weeknd, Sara E. White
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the idol, the idol hbo, the idol series, the idol cancelled, the idol cancelled hbo, the idol cancelled after 5 episodes, the idol cast, abel tesfaye, the weeknd, lily rose depp, davine joy randolph, sam levinson, euphoria, the idol viewers, hbo, max, jiocinema
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Nubia's First Phone With Large 1-Inch 35mm Camera Module Leaked; Tipped to Feature Sony IMX989 Sensor: All Details
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Other Cryptocurrencies See Values Rise

Related Stories

The Idol Has Been Cancelled at HBO After Five-Episode-Long First Season
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  2. Jio AirFiber Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Nubia's First Phone With a Large 1-Inch Camera Leaks Online: See Image
  4. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  5. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  7. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: See Design
  9. Vivo V29e Expected to Debut in India at This Price
  10. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition With 64-Megapixel Camera, Leather Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Other Cryptocurrencies See Values Rise
  3. The Idol Has Been Cancelled at HBO After Five-Episode-Long First Season
  4. Nubia's First Phone With Large 1-Inch 35mm Camera Module Leaked; Tipped to Feature Sony IMX989 Sensor: All Details
  5. Pepe Coin’s Team Reeling Under Internal Conflict, Financial Drama Unfolds
  6. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Version for Large Business With More Security
  7. Oppo A38 Specifications, Renders, Pricing Details and Launch Timeline Leaked
  8. Lenovo Tab P12 Tablet With Quad JBL Speakers to Go on Sale in India From September 5: Report
  9. Boat Smart Ring With Heart Rate, SpO2 and Menstrual Tracking Support Launched in India: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 2 Update With Improved Home Screen, New App Management Features: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.