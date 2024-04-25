JioCinema Premium can now be purchased as a monthly subscription in India, the streaming service announced on Thursday. The Viacom18-owned platform will let users stream movies and TV series — including content from HBO, Paramount, Peacock, and Warner Bros. — without advertisements, at up to 4K resolution, along with the ability to download content for offline viewing. The default plan will enable streaming on one screen at the time, while a family plan will increase that limit to four devices.

The subscription page on the service's website reveals that a JioCinema Premium plan is now priced at Rs. 29 per month with access to one screen, while the four-screen 'Family' subscription costs Rs. 89. It's worth noting that the mention of "special introductory pricing" for both JioCinema Premium plans suggests that these plans could eventually be priced at Rs. 59 and Rs. 149 per month for the individual and family plans, respectively.

JioCinema Premium was previously available as part of an annual subscription that was priced at Rs. 999. This plan is no longer listed on the streaming service's website, which means customers will have to opt for the monthly plan. With the ongoing introductory pricing, the effective cost of the personal JioCinema Premium plan is Rs. 348 — much lower than the older plan. Meanwhile, the 'Family' plan effectively costs Rs. 1,068 for one year.

JioCinema's website reveals that the plans are available at 'introductory' prices

At its current price, JioCinema costs less than Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video. The cheapest Netflix plan in India costs Rs. 149 a month, while Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video both cost Rs. 299 for a one-month subscription.

Meanwhile, the JioCinema website says that both the individual and family plans will offer ad-free streaming, except for live and sports content — including the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament. The platform will continue to offer access to sports content for free, along with advertisements that will still be displayed for subscribers who pick either of the JioCinema Premium plans, according to the platform.

