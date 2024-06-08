After disrupting the telecom and broadband sectors, Jio is looking to apply the same strategy to the OTT segment. The JioCinema platform has evolved into one of the best OTT platforms in India, giving stiff competition to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more. While the OTT giant provides a freemium model, it also offers premium subscription plans for customers to enjoy exclusive shows and movies.

You might be wondering about the best JioCinema Premium plans, what they offer, how to get it for free, and more. To answer these questions, we have compiled this detailed article, which will discuss different aspects of JioCinema Premium. So, without further ado, let's get started.

JioCinema Subscription Plans Details

JioCinema is currently offering two different subscription plans for its customers. The first is a monthly plan, while the other is a family one. However, it is important to note that the OTT platform offers these plans with a special offer. The brand might revise the prices of these plans in the future. That said, check out the Premium subscription plans from Jio Cinema.

JioCinema Premium Monthly Plan

The JioCinema Premium plan offers some interesting benefits. With this plan, customers can consume all the Premium content on the platform. The monthly plan costs Rs 29.

The plan offers an ad-free experience across the platform, except for sports and live content. One can watch all the JioCinema content on any one device at a time. Interestingly, this plan allows one to watch up to 4K quality. Lastly, the plan also offers the option to download and watch later.

JioCinema Premium Family Monthly Plan

The Family plan from JioCinema brings all the benefits of the monthly plan. The pack is priced at Rs 89 per month. That said, users can enjoy ad-free content, access to Premium shows and movies, up to 4K video streaming quality, and download options. However, what makes it different from the monthly plan is the ability to watch the content on up to four devices at a time.

Is JioCinema Free?

Yes, JioCinema also offers a freemium model on its platform. With this, users can watch most of the content available on the platform with advertisements. The platform regularly makes famous movies and series for free.

However, one has to bear the ads in between. Moreover, you don't get the option to watch the content at lower streaming quality; there is no option to download it for offline viewing.

JioCinema Premium Benefits

JioCinema Premium offers a host of interesting benefits and perks, making it one of the best OTT subscriptions in India. Customers can access a vast library of the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional movies across different genres.

Moreover, the platform provides content from popular international studios like Peacock, HBO, Warner Bros, Paramount+, and more. It also provides content from Balaji Telefilms, Eros Now, NBC Universal, Shemaroo, and more.

The Premium plan also brings access to Original content, including web stories, documentaries, and movies. Moreover, one can livestream sports events and live TV channels. Apart from this, the JioCinema Premium subscription also brings streaming up to 4K quality, an ad-free experience, streaming on up to 4 devices, and download and offline viewing.

JioCinema Premium Offers

You can get a free subscription to JioCinema Premium with a range of Reliance Jio plans. Here's everything you need to know:

Jio Recharge Plans with free JioCinema Premium Subscription

Rs 148: Data only pack, free JioCinema Premium + 11 OTT apps subscriptions, 10GB data, 28 days validity

Data only pack, free JioCinema Premium + 11 OTT apps subscriptions, 10GB data, 28 days validity Rs 398: 2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 28 days validity

2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 28 days validity Rs 1198: 2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 84 days validity

2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 84 days validity Rs 4498: 2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 365 days validity

Jio Fiber Plans with free JioCinema Premium Subscription

Rs 1,499: Unlimited data, 300Mbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

Unlimited data, 300Mbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels Rs 2,499: Unlimited data, 500Mbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

Unlimited data, 500Mbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels Rs 3,999: Unlimited data, 1Gbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

Unlimited data, 1Gbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels Rs 8,499: Unlimited data, 1Gbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

Jio AirFiber Plans with free JioCinema Premium Subscription

Rs 888: 1000GB data, 30Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 15 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

1000GB data, 30Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 15 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels Rs 1,199: 1000GB data, 100Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

1000GB data, 100Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels Rs 1,499: 1000GB data, 300Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

1000GB data, 300Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels Rs 2,499: 1000GB data, 500Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

1000GB data, 500Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels Rs 3,999: 1000GB data, 1Gbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

How to Buy JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan?

Buying a new JioCinema subscription is pretty easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Go to jiocinema.com on your mobile or desktop browser. Click on the Go Premium option at the top-left corner next to the JioCinema logo. Select the Premium Monthly or Family plan based on your preference. Click on the Continue & Pay option. Enter your mobile number and then enter the OTP. You will be taken back to the Continue & Pay option. Tap on it once again. Now, select the payment option. You can choose between UPI or Credit & Debit Cards. Once done, click on Proceed to Pay and complete the payment.

With this, you will be able to buy the Jio Cinema subscription with ease.

