Technology News

JioCinema Premium Subscription Plans 2024: Benefits, Price in India, Offers, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the latest JioCinema Premium plans.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 June 2024 10:00 IST
JioCinema Premium Subscription Plans 2024: Benefits, Price in India, Offers, and More

Photo Credit: JioCinema

Highlights
  • JioCinema Premium starts at Rs 29 per month
  • The subscription brings exclusive content to the customers
  • JioCinema can be also accessed with a freemium model
Advertisement

After disrupting the telecom and broadband sectors, Jio is looking to apply the same strategy to the OTT segment. The JioCinema platform has evolved into one of the best OTT platforms in India, giving stiff competition to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, and more. While the OTT giant provides a freemium model, it also offers premium subscription plans for customers to enjoy exclusive shows and movies.

You might be wondering about the best JioCinema Premium plans, what they offer, how to get it for free, and more. To answer these questions, we have compiled this detailed article, which will discuss different aspects of JioCinema Premium. So, without further ado, let's get started.

JioCinema Subscription Plans Details

JioCinema is currently offering two different subscription plans for its customers. The first is a monthly plan, while the other is a family one. However, it is important to note that the OTT platform offers these plans with a special offer. The brand might revise the prices of these plans in the future. That said, check out the Premium subscription plans from Jio Cinema.

JioCinema Premium Monthly Plan

The JioCinema Premium plan offers some interesting benefits. With this plan, customers can consume all the Premium content on the platform. The monthly plan costs Rs 29.

The plan offers an ad-free experience across the platform, except for sports and live content. One can watch all the JioCinema content on any one device at a time. Interestingly, this plan allows one to watch up to 4K quality. Lastly, the plan also offers the option to download and watch later.

JioCinema Premium Family Monthly Plan

The Family plan from JioCinema brings all the benefits of the monthly plan. The pack is priced at Rs 89 per month. That said, users can enjoy ad-free content, access to Premium shows and movies, up to 4K video streaming quality, and download options. However, what makes it different from the monthly plan is the ability to watch the content on up to four devices at a time.

Is JioCinema Free?

Yes, JioCinema also offers a freemium model on its platform. With this, users can watch most of the content available on the platform with advertisements. The platform regularly makes famous movies and series for free.

However, one has to bear the ads in between. Moreover, you don't get the option to watch the content at lower streaming quality; there is no option to download it for offline viewing.

JioCinema Premium Benefits

JioCinema Premium offers a host of interesting benefits and perks, making it one of the best OTT subscriptions in India. Customers can access a vast library of the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional movies across different genres.

Moreover, the platform provides content from popular international studios like Peacock, HBO, Warner Bros, Paramount+, and more. It also provides content from Balaji Telefilms, Eros Now, NBC Universal, Shemaroo, and more.

The Premium plan also brings access to Original content, including web stories, documentaries, and movies. Moreover, one can livestream sports events and live TV channels. Apart from this, the JioCinema Premium subscription also brings streaming up to 4K quality, an ad-free experience, streaming on up to 4 devices, and download and offline viewing.

JioCinema Premium Offers

You can get a free subscription to JioCinema Premium with a range of Reliance Jio plans. Here's everything you need to know:

Jio Recharge Plans with free JioCinema Premium Subscription

  • Rs 148: Data only pack, free JioCinema Premium + 11 OTT apps subscriptions, 10GB data, 28 days validity
  • Rs 398: 2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 28 days validity
  • Rs 1198: 2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 84 days validity
  • Rs 4498: 2GB of data per day, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 365 days validity

Jio Fiber Plans with free JioCinema Premium Subscription

  • Rs 1,499: Unlimited data, 300Mbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels
  • Rs 2,499: Unlimited data, 500Mbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels
  • Rs 3,999: Unlimited data, 1Gbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels
  • Rs 8,499: Unlimited data, 1Gbps data speed, 30 days validity, free JioCinema Premium + 14 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

Jio AirFiber Plans with free JioCinema Premium Subscription

  • Rs 888: 1000GB data, 30Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 15 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels
  • Rs 1,199: 1000GB data, 100Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels
  • Rs 1,499: 1000GB data, 300Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels
  • Rs 2,499: 1000GB data, 500Mbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels
  • Rs 3,999: 1000GB data, 1Gbps of speed, free JioCinema Premium + 16 OTT apps subscriptions, unlimited voice calls, 800+ TV channels

How to Buy JioCinema Premium Subscription Plan? 

Buying a new JioCinema subscription is pretty easy. All you need to do is follow these steps: 

  1. Go to jiocinema.com on your mobile or desktop browser. 
  2. Click on the Go Premium option at the top-left corner next to the JioCinema logo. 
  3. Select the Premium Monthly or Family plan based on your preference. 
  4. Click on the Continue & Pay option. 
  5. Enter your mobile number and then enter the OTP. 
  6. You will be taken back to the Continue & Pay option. Tap on it once again. 
  7. Now, select the payment option. You can choose between UPI or Credit & Debit Cards. 
  8. Once done, click on Proceed to Pay and complete the payment. 

With this, you will be able to buy the Jio Cinema subscription with ease.  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is included in JioCinema premium?

The JioCinema Premium brings ad-free viewing (except for sports and live channels), 4K video streaming, offline viewing, up to 4 device support, exclusive series, movies, and more.

What is the difference between JioCinema premium and the family plan?

The JioCinema Premium plan allows users to access all the content available on the platform on one device at a time. However, with the Family plan, one can access all the content on up to four devices.

Does JioCinema Premium have ads?

No, JioCinema Premium does not support ads. However, the company has clarified that you will see ads during sports events and live channels.

How to use JioCinema Premium for free?

You can access JioCienema Premium for free by recharging your entertainment plan from Jio. The plans give access to 15+ OTT apps and include Rs 148, Rs 398, Rs 1,198, and Rs 4,498.

How do you claim a JioCinema subscription after a recharge?

Once you recharge any Jio plan with a Premium subscription, you will get a coupon for JioCinema Premium. You can use that coupon on the JioCinema Premium platform to get a free subscription.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: JioCinema Premium, JioCinema Premium Plan, JioCinema Premium Plan details, JioCinema Premium Plans
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra Tipped to Get 3nm Chipset, 32GB RAM
Assassin's Creed Mirage Now Available on iPhone, iPad; Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Coming to Mac

Related Stories

JioCinema Premium Subscription Plans 2024: Benefits, Price in India, Offers, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed
  2. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition With Up to 100W Fast Charging Debuts
  3. Realme Confirms It Is Working on 300W Fast-Charging Technology
  4. Samsung May Introduce an Innovative Way to Check Time on Galaxy Phones
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Get Periscope Camera
  6. HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI Will Come to Next Foldable Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India
  2. Realme Developing 300W Fast-Charging Technology, Top Executive Confirms
  3. Adobe Experience Platform AI Assistant With Content Generation, Automation Features Now Generally Available
  4. DuckDuckGo AI Chat With Support for GPT-3.5 Turbo, 3 Other AI Models Rolled Out to All Users
  5. Google NotebookLM Gets Upgraded to Gemini 1.5 Pro, Rolls Out in India and Other Markets: How It Works
  6. ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: Disney+ Hotstar Brings Dolby Vision to Live Sports Streaming in India
  7. Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 With Support for AI Capabilities, 120Hz Display Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra US Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Leak Again; Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  10. Samsung Galaxy A16, Galaxy A06 Price Range, Launch Timeline Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »