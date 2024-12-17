Moonwalk OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

A quirky series titled Moonwalk will soon premiere on JioCinema. Starring Samir Kochhar, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Nidhi Singh in key roles, the show promises an engaging mix of romance and crime. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios and Ajay G Rai from Jar Pictures, the series will be available for streaming from December 20. A recently released promo and trailer have heightened audience anticipation. The story unfolds through a humorous rivalry between Tarik Pandey, played by Anshumaan Pushkar, and Maddy, portrayed by Samir Kochhar, as they compete for the affections of Chandni, played by Nidhi Singh. Chandni sets a bold challenge: only the most daring theft will win her heart.

When and Where to Watch Moonwalk

Moonwalk will begin streaming on JioCinema Premium on December 20. Subscribed viewers can enjoy the series without interruptions.

Official Trailer and Plot of Moonwalk

The official trailer reveals an entertaining journey where two con artists, Tarik Pandey played by Anshumaan Pushkar from Rampur and Maddy, played by Samir Kochhar from Delhi, cross paths over a high-stakes heist. The promo further amplifies the excitement, showing Tarik's signature moonwalk and Maddy's crafty heist skills as both men try to outdo each other for Chandni's love. This dynamic sets the stage for a unique narrative packed with twists and unexpected moments.

Cast and Crew of Moonwalk

The lead cast includes Samir Kochhar as the seasoned thief Maddy, Anshumaan Pushkar as the charming Tarik, and Nidhi Singh as Chandni. Supporting cast includes Neha Chauhan, Sheeba Chaddha, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Anil Charanjeett. Ajay Bhuyan's direction and the production collaboration between Jio Studios and Jar Pictures aim to deliver a memorable viewing experience.

