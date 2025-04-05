OnePlus 13T is set to launch in China soon, and smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to a new compact handset with high-end specifications, according to recent reports. The company has yet to officially reveal the design and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13T, but these details have leaked on numerous occasions, giving us a fair idea of what to expect from the smartphone. It is likely to be the first compact phone to debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

OnePlus 13T Design, Launch Timeline (Expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 13T will be a compact smartphone with flagship specifications, and the Chinese firm recently teased the arrival of a “big devil, small screen” (translated from Chinese) handset. The smartphone will be unveiled in China later this month, but there's no word on a launch date. It's also unclear whether the OnePlus 13T will be introduced in global markets, or whether it will remain exclusive to China.

This could be the upcoming OnePlus 13 Mini / OnePlus 13T



• Metal Frame, Glass back

• 6.31" 1.5K 120Hz Flat OLED

• Snapdragon 8 Elite

• 50MP main OIS + 50MP 2x telephoto

• 6200mAh🔋, 80W⚡



Launch ~ May pic.twitter.com/7izgYyuP3j — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 28, 2025

A recently leaked image of the OnePlus 13T shared by a tipster on X (formerly Twitter) offered a peek at the handset. The OnePlus 13T appears to be equipped with a glass back and a metal frame with flat edges. It is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, which seems to be housed in a camera island made of metal.

OnePlus 13T Camera, Battery Specifications (Expected)

Unlike the more advanced OnePlus 13 model, the smaller OnePlus 13T will only feature two rear cameras, according to recent reports. It will sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. Details of the selfie camera on the handset are still under wraps.

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will be equipped with a larger battery than the OnePlus 13, which packs a 6,000mAh unit. Recent reports suggest that the OnePlus 13T will feature a slightly bigger 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging support.

OnePlus 13T Display, Processor Specifications (Expected)

According to previous leaks, the upcoming OnePlus 13T will feature a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset's display will be much smaller than the flagship OnePlus 13 model, which has a 6.82-inch screen. It is also expected to feature a hole punch cutout that houses a selfie camera.

Like the top-of-the-line model, the OnePlus 13T is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm. It could arrive with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 13T is expected to run on ColorOS 15 (in China), which is based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13T AnTuTu results

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

OnePlus 13T Performance, Other Features

According to a post on Weibo, the OnePlus 13T (PKX110) scored 3,006,913 points on the AnTuTu benchmark. The results revealed that the handset achieved a CPU score of 678,498, a GPU score of 1,268,838, a memory score of 569,999, and a UX score of 489,578.

The OnePlus 13T might be the first handset from OnePlus to be equipped with the new 'Magic Cube' button that will replace the company's iconic tri-state alert slider. This button is said to be programmable, like the Action Button that was first introduced by Apple on the iPhone 15 Pro models in 2023.