Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again streams on Amazon Prime Video as a ₹499 rental, not included in subscriptions

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 11:57 IST
Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Photo Credit: YouTube

Singham Again Available on Amazon Prime Video for Rent

Highlights
  • Singham Again released on Amazon Prime Video as a rental for ₹499
  • Subscribers of Prime Video cannot watch the film without renting
  • Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone star in this action-packed sequel
Rohit Shetty's action-packed film Singham Again is now available for rent on Prime Video. The film, which hit cinemas on November 1, stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in key roles. Although the movie has now made its way to the digital platform, viewers will need to rent it, even if they have an active Prime Video subscription.

When and Where to Watch Singham Again

Singham Again became available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on December 13, 2024. Unlike regular titles included in the platform's subscription, there are some movies that are available to users only on rent. This movie has been listed as a pay-per-view title, requiring a rental fee of Rs. 199 to access. Fans can enjoy the latest chapter of the Singham franchise only after purchasing the rental option.

Official Trailer and Plot of Singham Again

The trailer of Singham Again showcased high-octane action and a compelling storyline inspired by the Ramayana. The film follows Bajirao Singham, played by Ajay Devgn and his team on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Avni Singham, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has been seen kidnapped by a formidable rival. The movie features Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Simbaa in the cop universe. We also have Akshay Kapoor making an appearance to the movie. Arjun Kapoor portrays the antagonist, Danger Lanka. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance as Chulbul Pandey, adding a crossover element to the plot.

Cast and Crew of Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film brings together a stellar ensemble cast. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Rohit Shetty, the movie presents a star-studded lineup with action and drama at its core.

Reception of Singham Again

Despite mixed reviews, Singham Again performed well at the box office, managing to stand its ground against Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While critics pointed out logical inconsistencies, audiences praised the action sequences and ensemble cast.

 

