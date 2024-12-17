Realme P3 Ultra is set to launch in India soon, according to a report. It is speculated to be the latest handset in Realme's P series in India, following the launch of the Realme P1 Speed in October. The purported smartphone will reportedly be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker is also gearing up to launch the Realme 14x in India tomorrow (Wednesday).

Realme P3 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

This information comes from 91Mobiles. According to the report, the Realme P3 Ultra will be launched in India by the end of January 2025. The purported handset will reportedly ship with the model number RMX5030. It is said to come equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The report speculates that the ‘Ultra' model is a new variant in the Realme P series and it could be joined by the base and Pro models, too, as part of the P3 family. The handset is tipped to come with a glass back panel and at least one colourway has been confirmed — grey.

However, other details about the purported device remain unknown.

This development follows the reported discovery of two Realme smartphones on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at their imminent launch in the country. Notably, the Realme P2 Pro is the current most expensive P series device in the company's lineup and judging by its moniker, the Realme P3 Ultra could improve upon its features.

Realme P2 Pro Specifications

Realme P2 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 units of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

For optics, the Realme P3 Ultra is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It has a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging.

